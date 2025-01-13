Thank you to Brenda for sending in this information. The day is coming when we will all be on our own facing threats that are growing all around us and inside most of us. Try to stay focused while identifying threats and creating your contingencies for executing those plans before the peanut butter hits the fan. Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (info) can happen at any moment, so wake up (begin here) and prepare (How To) while there is still time.

Watch Terral’s Monday Report video (01.13.2025): https://www.brighteon.com/7ae867ae-1636-4532-85df-fee957fcf64c

Integrated Weapons System of Fire & Ice & Fog Article/Live Stream with Details You Didn’t Know Celeste Solum, January 11, 2025

LINK To Celeste’s LiveStream Video Whether it is the East Coast, or the West Coast, natural disasters, and drones are part of global military operations. On Sept 22nd, 2024, the UN declared it represented all people and declared it was in control of the planet. Implementation of the UN Pact for the Future Has Begun Military Readies Itself for the New Humans, 2018 https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/military-readies-itself-for-the-new-humans?_pos=1&_sid=9240a96a5&_ss=r The plan to depopulate the Original Design humans as the new quantum entangled humans began being born in 2020. Depopulation Goal: 2025.

Continue: https://celestialreport2.com/integrated-weapons-system-of-fire-ice-fog-part-2-article-live-stream-with-details-you-didnt-know/

