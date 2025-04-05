Thank you to Karen for sending me this warning message.

You can see that the world is not responding well to Trump’s Global Tariff Attack (News) that is injecting massive amounts of uncertainty into the global markets (Markets Plunge Worldwide, News Links). Hal Turner News gets ahead of itself on many issues but appears to be right about the dangers of the “Margin Calls” and “Buy Ins” that can have dramatic impact on you and your checking/savings accounts as early as Monday morning.

I highly recommend that you identify this threat, create your contingencies, and execute your plan, as if this threat is real. I have already shifted funds from my too-big-to-fail bank (BoA) to my local community bank due to what may happen on Monday morning. Review the evidence and decide for yourself regarding your best course of action and share the link to this post with others to give them the heads up.

EXTREMELY URGENT: JUST GOT THE WORD "MARGIN CALLS" BEGAN THIS MORNING Hal Turner World April 05, 2025

It is 11:33 PM eastern US time on Friday, 4 April 2025 and I just got the word: Margin Calls began this morning. Hedge funds have been hit with the biggest margin calls since Covid shut down huge parts of the global economy in 2020, after Donald Trump’s tariffs triggered a powerful rout in global financial markets. Wall Street banks have asked their hedge fund clients to pony-up more money as security for their loans because the value of their holdings had fallen as stock values dropped, according to three people familiar with the matter. Several big banks issued the largest margin calls to their clients since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. I am told these Margin Calls are "much larger than during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis." The margin calls underscore the intense turbulence in global markets on Thursday and Friday as Trump’s tariffs announcement was followed by retaliatory duties by China, and other countries readied their own responses. Wall Street’s S&P 500 share index was set to post its worst week since 2020, while oil and riskier corporate bonds have sold off heavily. I spoke about this precisely on my global talk-radio show Thursday evening. I pointed out to my audience that entities bought Stocks and then used those Stocks as collateral for loans of various amounts, for various things. I told my audience, "the real danger of the stock market dropping like it is, is that as stock values drop, the Banks will make Margin Calls to those borrowers telling them they need to pony-up more money to collateralize their loans. Some who borrowed will be able to pay, others will not. When they cannot pay, the Bank "calls-in the loan" and the Borrower is "in Default." As more and more defaults happen, more stock values plunge, triggering more stock selling which only makes the whole thing worse. It feeds on itself! This immediately triggers the "Credit Default Swaps." Banks went to Insurance companies and bought protection if the Borrowers Default. That protection is Credit Default Swaps: If the loan defaults, the Insurance company pays the "Swap." But as this stock slide continues, more and more loans will default and some Insurance companies may NOT be able to pay-off on those Credit Default Swaps. The Insurance companies go under. When they go under, all the OTHER banks that they insured must then book losses ON THE SAME DAY . . . . and the Banks go under. This is very much like what happened to cause the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. It was explained very basically in the subsequent Hollywood Movie "Too Big to Fail" in THIS Scene:

While today's troubles are not caused by MORTGAGE-BACKED Securities, as was the case in the year 2008, it now appears it will happen because of loans to Commercial Entities! They borrowed money and used Stocks as collateral. The stocks didn't go up, they have now gone DOWN. The loans they took are no longer properly collateralized, so the banks call them and say, we need you to put up more collateral or cash. The Hedge Funds (maybe) can't do it. They default - and go under. The Banks took out a sort of Insurance against this, called Credit Default Swaps. The Banks go to the Insurance Company and demand payment. Maybe the Insurance company CAN'T pay all the claims - they default and go under. Now, all the other Banks that those Insurance Companies had Swaps with, have to book losses because the Swaps are no good. They book all the losses - on the same day - and THEY GO UNDER. The whole system comes crashing down ---- again. No "Bail-Outs" -- This time, "BAIL-IN" Only THIS TIME, the laws have changed. THIS TIME, the banks don't get bailed-OUT by government, they get BAILED-IN by . . . you and me. Depositors.

Continue: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/extremely-urgent-just-got-the-word-margin-calls-began-this-morning

One option is to withdraw money from the bank before the Bail-In process begins. The worst-case scenario includes the Globalists collapsing the economic system by first attacking the banks and insurance companies. The next phase of taking down the entire system will be attack on the fiat dollars we are withdrawing from the banks for ushering in their CBDC’s that makes slaves of everyone. Check out the current price of silver (info) that currently has dropped to below the critical $30.00 mark:

That’s right! The silver spot price has been manipulated down more than $5 in the last five days at the same time that the stock markets are tanking. We should suspect that this massive manipulation of the Tariff Wars, global stock market crashes, and global silver prices is no mere coincidence, but that something nefarious is happening on a global scale. Check out the silver-gold ratio (website) that I have been warning will grow to more than 100 to 1:

The Globalist Elite are purchasing vast amounts of gold and silver right now over this weekend in anticipation of what appears to be a massive economic collapse of the global economy and global banking system scheduled for this week, if not for this coming Monday. I highly recommend you pay careful attention to the Bix Weir reports:

This is manipulation on a grand scale happening right before our eyes that may be a small part of a larger plan best characterized as Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day.

The bottom line here is that you are being played and you must wake up while there is still time to prepare:

For me, I am on and staying on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen for neutralizing the binary bioweapon activation threats (How To). Then, I have been transferring fiat dollars into survival-related supplies with a percentage going into small-denomination silver.

Bix Weir recommends you transfer any gold into silver ASAP and recommends Miles Franklin like me. Use the link above and download the latest Price Sheet.PDF (updated weekly) and contact Justin using his cell phone to get your silver on the road, before silver becomes Unobtainium. Blessings, Terral

