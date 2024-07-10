Thank you to Marv for sending in this video:

Has the Missing Link Been Found?

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v56a1ib-has-the-missing-link-been-found.html

DrRobertYoung, July 09, 2024 ABOUT: "Dr. Robert Oldham Young may be on the threshold of a new biology, whose principle—if proven—could revolutionize the biology and medicine worlds." Neil Solomon, M.D., Ph.D. Former Head of Research for John Hopkins University. Over the past four and a half decades, Robert Oldham Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the molecular and cellular level. Having a specialty in molecular biology, cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life. In 1994, Dr. Young discovered the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells. He has since documented several such transformations. https://rumble.com/v22jmxy-the-validation-of-biological-transformation-or-pleomorphism-of-the-red-bloo.html (Continue)

—

Terral03 (07.10.2024):

Thank you for the excellent interview. Dr. Young is explaining the SARS-VAX mRNA Binary Bioweapon components very well. There is much more going on here than meets the good doctor's eye. First,

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Dr. Kevin McCairn describes here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-kevin-mccairn-explains-the-sophisticated

We agree that everyone has been infected with the SARS binary bioweapons and transfected with the VAX bioweapon components. These are highly sophisticated binary bioweapons that are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will

These threats are neutralized using the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen that inhibits RNA-DNA replication and hydrogel-nanobot nanofilament replication. Watch my interview here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

The idea is to transform the bioweapon components into a secondary immune system.

https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and

How To information is shared here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Get more information at https://www.terral03.com and at terral.substack.com. Contact terral@terral03.com

—

Terral03, just now

Hi Dr. Young: I hope you read your comments.

https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-robert-young-proves-the-transfection

You have connected some of the dots about what is really going on all around us and inside most of us. Billy Hayes built 200 of the HAARP facilities around the world and he gave me all the details of what is happening now more than a decade ago that includes AI, the updated digital space-based HAARP Carrier Wave, the nanobots terral@terral03.comunder AI control, the AI-run Real-World Simulation, biofeed manipulation of simulation hosts, and multiple PlanDemics. There is a ton of information shared in the articles at https://terral.substack.com. I hope you will contact me at terral@terral03.com, so I can help you to see the bigger picture. We need to get you unplugged from The Matrix ASAP... Follow the white rabbit. Knock, knock...

—

Must watch!

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com