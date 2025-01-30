China’s DeepSeek AI is challenging U.S. dominance and causing panic as Nvidia stocks drop now becoming an A.I. Star. DeepSeek AI is sparking Tik Tok-like national security fears and concerns over data privacy being characterized as a “red threat.” Please share this post link with others, so that, perhaps, we can save a few.

Red threats upon the United States from computer chips and software are on display in the Dragon Day Movie (watch free on YouTube).

The Biden Crime Family (and Gavin Newsom) sold out the United States taking millions from China, while helping China firms secure multi-billion-dollar deals. Trump just launched Operation Warp Speed 2 with the Stargate-AI Program .

Chinas DeepSeek AI rollout coming on the heels of Project Stargate-AI is no mere coincidence. Hopefully the testimony shared in this post will help you to wake up and prepare while there is still time. We begin with this article:

DeepSeek advances could heighten safety risk, says ‘godfather’ of AI Submitted by Mike Dan Milmo, January 29, 2025 Yoshua Bengio says competition in field could mean danger, as international panel points to AI’s malicious potential

ChatGPT pledged this week to accelerate product releases as a result of the emergence of a Chinese rival, DeepSeek. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images The potential for artificial intelligence systems to be used for malicious acts is increasing, according to a landmark report by AI experts, with the study’s lead author warning that DeepSeek and other disruptors could heighten the safety risk. Yoshua Bengio, regarded as one of the godfathers of modern AI, said advances by the Chinese startup DeepSeek could be a worrying development in a field that has been dominated by the US in recent years. “It’s going to mean a closer race, which usually is not a good thing from the point of view of AI safety,” he said. Bengio said American firms and other rivals to DeepSeek could focus on regaining their lead instead of on safety. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, which DeepSeek has challenged with the launch of its own virtual assistant, pledged this week to accelerate product releases as a result. “If you imagine a competition between two entities and one thinks they’re way ahead, then they can afford to be more prudent and still know that they will stay ahead,” Bengio said. “Whereas if you have a competition between two entities and they think that the other is just at the same level, then they need to accelerate. Then maybe they don’t give as much attention to safety.”

Continue: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jan/29/deepseek-artificial-intelligence-ai-safety-risk-yoshua-bengio

Related: DeepSeek-R1 downloads – GooglePlayStore DeepSeek – AI Assistant

Get more information and access to downloads using these links (at own risk). Mike Adams interviews Zach Vorhies in this Brighteon video:

https://www.brighteon.com/82b449f0-77ea-4b00-8434-1140938d1bc4

Zach Vorhies issues EMERGENCY AI DIRECTIVE for America: Stop the WOKE insanity NOW or the USA is toast!

Health Ranger Report, January 29, 2025

To learn more, visit: https://x.com/Perpetualmaniac

The bottom line is that the United States and the West are being set up by the Global Bankster Cartel and the Council on Foreign Relations for takeover by BRICS using The Dragon Day scenario. The threat will emerge from the “Made in China” microchips and AI technology that will be turned against us.

A disturbing pattern is emerging with actions taken by the Trump Administration in the warnings from Col. Douglas Macgregor:

Col. Macgregor is warning that the Trump Administration is distracting Americans and spinning heads with News of Illegal Alien roundups, Greenland, Panama, etc., while something nefarious is happening below the surface that will change America forever. Macgregor points out that a War is coming with the Cartels that I believe will coincide with Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day.

Military-age Chinese Nationals (article, article) are already positioned inside the United States by the tens of thousands. A US Budget Crisis is Looming (article) with a Commercial Real Estate Crash (videos) that is about to happen that nobody is talking about.

Those with Trump Derangement Syndrome are being distracted into inaction on the left, while those suffering from Trump Euphoria Syndrome are giddy in celebration and being lulled into believing everything is fine. My recommendation is that you identify these threats to create contingencies for activation before the peanut butter hits the fan, which can happen at any time. Blessings, Terral

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com