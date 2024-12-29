Thank you to Rick for sending me the Redacted video link where Clayton is interviewing Ashton Forbes.

Ashton appears to be obsessed with the Flight MH370 Disappearance Case (links, Wiki) that branches into related topics that include a spectrum of topics from artificial plasmoids, drones-orbs and free energy to time travel, wormholes, and warp drives. Ashton begins sharing images of orbs closing in on Flight MH370 around the 17:40 minute mark.

The orbs begin circling the jetliner in close formation to create a high-energy field envelop.

Listen to the commentary from Ashton’s guest speaker starting at the 22:10 mark, as he predicted that the jetliner would vanish into thin air into a wormhole! I know, this sounds too fantastic to be real, but this is exactly what happened.

Get more information on Ashton’s interpretations of the related evidence by visiting his YouTube channel (here). Be aware that Ashton has a potty mouth and F-bombs can be dropped anytime.

This is a lengthy presentation where Ashton connects the dots between many rabbit-hole topics that can potentially get you bogged down in scientific details. Something BIG is happening and we are wise to pay attention and prepare:

Here is the bottom line relating to your threat assessment and contingency planning:

The recent drone-orb sightings over New Jersey, the United States, and the world are getting the world ready for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day.

The very first attack listed on Page 93 of the NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025 document (link) says that US Aircraft Carriers will sink from “Swarm Attacks.” The video above shows images of MH370 vanishing into thin air from a drone-orb swarm attack!

The Govt has been laying about the recent drone-orb flying objects that appears to be part of an operation to desensitize the Sheeple and normalize the drone events. Project Disclosure appears to be much more than the topic covered by Dr. Steven Greer (info), which also includes disclosure of many of the subjected described by Ashton Forbes and other scientist-types seemingly coming out of the woodwork.

Listen to the commentary from Clayton and Ashton to realize that Elon Musk MUST be fully aware of the true nature of these drone attacks and what is really going on with the recent drone-orb sightings around the world. My gut says that things are not nearly as they seem with Donald Trump and the incoming Trump Administration where Trump, Musk, and Ramaswamy are billionaires who epitomize the Global Bankster Cartel and the Elite of this world making ready to run to the underground Ark Cities to hide from the inbound Black Star.

U.N. I.O.M. Fort Clayton Panama

https://www.brighteon.com/8d2f0cfa-372c-4506-b692-1c1a9c070fa8

Watch this short video by Michael Yon (@Substack) where he is reporting from the banks of the Panama Canal. He is pointing to buildings from where the Department of Homeland Security and Alejandro Mayorkas has been orchestrating the Illegal Alien Invasion of the United States. Listen to Michael to realize that Trump will tip his hand very soon and let us know if he is truly for The People, or if he will continue to destroy America like Biden, Obama, Bush and the rest.

My plan is to prepare for the worst-case scenario while hoping for the best. Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Get yourself and your family on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regiment for neutralizing the many binary bioweapon threats. More information:

Eliminate the Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Live or Perish: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

Purify Your Blood: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com