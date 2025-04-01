The vast majority of people on the conservative right appear to be intoxicated on the Hopium Kool-Aid provided every day by the Trump Administration and their Media cohorts (You Are Being Played). There are 100,000 Chinese foreign nationals running around inside the United States right now and they are here for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (post, post, post). See Michael Yon’s post entitled “U.S. Must Tell Panama to Stop Construction of China Bridge Over Canal” (link).

Watch this important video sent in by Jason to help you make more connections for identifying the threats, and creating your contingencies, for executing survival plans on time. Share this Substack post link with others to help them wake up and prepare.

50 MILLION Illegals: The TIME BOMB Threatening to Destroy America w/ J.J. Carrell

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/cb072227-7630-4720-b841-1997a3f76d01

Man in America, April 01, 2025

Join me for an important discussion with J.J. Carrell.



Follow J.J and buy his books:

The events happening right now remind me of the Dragon Day scenario where Americans wake up one morning under attack and the Chinese are already here. Watch the trailer:

Watch the full movie:

Deborah Tavarez describes how the US comes under attack according to the NASA Warfare 2025 strategy:

The “Terror” attacks inside the United States take place in combination with the “binary bio” (SARS-VAX binary bioweapon AI-electromagnetic pulse) activation and Everyone Has Been Transfected (post). It is vitally important that you get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) for transforming the bioweapons into a secondary immune system (info). My hope and prayer is that you wake up while there is still time to prepare.

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free

