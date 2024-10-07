Hi Lauren and Nicholas:

Thank you for writing. You wrote:

On Sun, Oct 6, 2024 at 10:26 PM Lauren and Nicholas wrote: Hi Terral: Is there any problem using a PETE 7 like the below? https://www.amazon.ca/GEMFUL-Large-Water-Bottle-Motivational/dp/B09HGRWF8H?th=1

I use the 3-liter PETE1 bottles (Ocean Spray) for mixing and use glass bottles for storage (like this) and everyday use (from Target/Walmart). No. That is PETG and not PETE1 (links, difference).

https://www.richmondcontainers.com/b/demystifying-petg-how-does-it-differ-from-pet-and-can-you-recycle-it What is PETE (or PET)? PETE is the most common variation of the thermoplastic polymer resin. The clarity of PET is considered to be the best of all plastics with very good chemical resistance.

PETG bottles are stronger to resist damage from dropping, heating and cooling, etc., while PETE 1 is considered to be the best of all plastics. Doug who put the Terral03.com Nano Silver Program together recommends PETE1 plastic bottles in his instructions. That said, if you are using the 3-liter PETG for mixing only, and storing-taking daily doses in amber glass bottles (or black glass, or something similar), then my opinion is that you are fine. Here is my Glass or Plastic Substack post.

Your support is greatly appreciated, so please write when I can be of service.

Blessings, Terral

==

