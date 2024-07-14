All the evidence available for this case today says the Secret Service failed to assassination Donald Trump.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was observed crawling atop the AGR International Inc. warehouse roof with a rifle three to four minutes before firing five shots at Donald Trump.

At 4:51 the Trump supporter says that he saw the shooter crawling on the roof with a rifle three-to-four minutes before the shooting started.

He could see the shooter from the ground where people were yelling at law enforcement who did absolutely nothing.

The Secret Service snipers were positioned atop the red barn building with an elevation four feet higher than the single-story AGR International Inc. warehouse.

My estimate today is that the Secret Service snipers were positioned at least ten feet higher than the shooter in the best sniper position available for protecting Donald Trump. This image shows the snipers are taking aim at the shooter’s position to the north. The sniper on the right has radio communications with the Secret Service and law enforcement and, again, took no shot from a superior position until after Trump was shot. The Secret Service made no attempt to move Trump from the scene for up to four minutes after the crowd began yelling that a shooter with a rifle was on the roof. From what I have seen so far, the Secret Service moved in to provide cover for Trump only after the shooter threat was neutralized.

We should suspect that the media coverage of this failed assassination attempt will provide cover for the Biden election gaslighting scheme smokescreening the coming economic collapse, illegal alien invasion, food shortages, etc., etc.

Links:

Video shows Trump rally shooter on roof: https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/c3g6k02k960o

Shooting at Trump rally being investigated as assassination attempt: https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-rally-incident

The Latest: Officials say man who opened fire at Trump rally was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania:

https://kdvr.com/news/politics/ap-politics/ap-the-latest-republicans-gear-up-for-their-convention-as-dems-struggle-over-biden-as-nominee/

Donald Trump calls on Americans to 'stand united' after assassination attempt: https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cljy6yz1j6gt

