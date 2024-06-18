Dear Kerry Cassidy:

Rick Thorne has been a supporter and contributor for years and he asked me to write and share information with you from my 911 Inside Job investigation saying that you may want an interview. A PDF copy of my book 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation is attached to this email with ePub and PDF copies of my book The Mystery Explained (Christian book). Chapter 11 is a 100-event timeline generally used as an outline for interviews.

Below is an assortment of links to Substack posts and recent 911 interviews with brief bio info posted at the bottom of this email. Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV.com) interviewed me for three hours (2 interviews, links below) and we did not cover everything. Jim Marrs and Dick Eastman read my book and said the work was the best they had seen. Please reply to this email for more information and to schedule an interview if interested.

Terral Croft

The 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation: https://terral.substack.com/p/the-911truth-exposing-the-cheney

911 Inside Job: What Really Happened at the Pentagon: https://terral.substack.com/p/911-inside-job-what-really-happened

FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs and Fire Chief James Schwartz Manipulated Pentagon Fire and Firemen During the 911 Inside Job: https://terral.substack.com/p/fbi-special-agent-christopher-combs

The WTC-7 Collapse Was A Controlled Demolition Inside Job: https://terral.substack.com/p/the-wtc-7-collapse-was-a-controlled

Flight 93 Never Crashed in The Empty Field Outside Shanksville, PA:

https://terral.substack.com/p/flight-93-never-crashed-in-the-empty

Recent interviews:

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral on the 911 Inside Job: Part 1: https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-a38

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral on the 911 Inside Job: Part 2: https://open.substack.com/pub/terral/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-6d4

Josh Monday Interviews Terral on the 911 Inside Job: https://terral.substack.com/p/josh-monday-interviews-terral-on

Bio info:

You and your supporters/subs can contact me at terral@terral03.com.

Skype name: terral03

Zoom name: Terral BlackStar

Substack: https://terral.substack.com

Website: https://www.terral03.com

Contact for your listeners-viewers-supporters: terral@terral03.com

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral's Mystery Report YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral's book (The Mystery Explained): https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft-ebook/dp/B077V1P4HY

Brief bio:

Terral Croft is a Bible scholar and chief researcher running the Project Black Star Investigation at https://www.terral03.com and https://terral.substack.com; author of The Mystery Explained and owner of Terral03.com, publishing a weekly newsletter for subscribers around the world.

Terral Croft is a Bible scholar, 911Truther, and chief researcher running the Project Black Star Investigation at https://www.terral03.com and https://terral.substack.com. He helps people see God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, blood and water, the truth about what really happened during the 911 Inside Job, and the truth about what is coming from space that will change everything. He is the author of The Mystery Explained, the 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation and the owner/webmaster of Terral03.com publishing a weekly newsletter every Thursday for newsletter and survival group subscribers around the world.

From: RICK

Date: Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 9:07 AM

Subject: COMMENT FROM RICK

To: Terral Croft <terral@terral03.com> I SENT YOUR 9/11 PDF TO KERRY CASSEDY. I’M E WOULD INTERVIEW YOU IF YOU CONTACTED HER. HERE’S HER E-MAIL: kerry@projectcamelot.tv BY THE WAY, I NHE INTERVIEW BELOW MIKE JACO INTERVIEWS A FORMER SOLDIER FROM CANADA WHO CONFIRMED A MISSILE HIT THE PENTAGON. ABOUT THE MIDDLE OF THE INTERVIEW HE STATES THIS. https://rumble.com/v51sje6-june-15-2024.html IN MY OPINION THE COMING SOLSTICE COULD BE THE START OF WW-3 OR THE CRASH OR BOTH. WE SHALL SEE… I WOULD HAE BUILT A WALL AROUND YOUR WATER TANKS. IT WOULD BE NOTHING FOR SOMEONE TO SHOOT HOLES IN THEM BEING IN PLAIN SIGHT. RICK

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com