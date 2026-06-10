Kat has been onto me to start up a new Black Star Update Report YouTube Channel that finally happened earlier this morning.

You can help me greatly by clicking on this link (here) and by subscribing to my new YouTube channel. Please subscribe, like, ring the bell for new video notifications, and share with others.

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This is the most important Substack post I have written this year (link) that Don is referencing in his email below. Don is like a brother to me and recently relocated from the Ozarks to Africa. Please share with others to help them wake up and prepare.

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This Special Report video is a clip taken from yesterday’s Black Star Update Report in answer to Don’s question:

Philippines 7.8 Quake Don June 10, 2026, 2:15 AM (8 hours ago) to me Hi Terral, saw your Substack post on Cuba. I’m grateful for all the links you provided in that one. I’m redoing some credit cards and needed to cancel others, so will get back with my subscription there soon. For some reason I’d expected June 9th as the date, this year. https://apnews.com/article/philippines-earthquake-mindanao-6e489739402863eaf40cbfd30a1b1cc7 Blessings, Don

Terral Croft terral@terral03.com 7:05 AM (3 hours ago) to Don

Hi Don:

Thank you for writing. Yes. June 9th was the projected alignment date. I explained this in my update report yesterday.

https://rumble.com/v7b1ug2-terral03.com-terral.substack.com-black-star-report-for-tuesday-june-09-2026.html

The electromagnetic jolts arrived earlier than projected because of the close proximity between Black Star and Earth, combined with the thinning of the Sun-Black Star magnetic portal’s passive conduit and the degradation of its insulation properties. Take two live high-power wires with thick insulation; bringing them close together causes nothing to happen. Start stripping off the insulation and the electricity will arc sooner, especially when you increase the voltage-amperage-etc. That explains why the alignment quakes struck early, and why the 6.1 Cuba quake struck just prior to the epicenter location crossing the Black Star - Earth centerline. Blessings, Terral

Terral Croft terral@terral03.com 8:12 AM (2 hours ago) to Don

Hi Don:

Thank you again for writing.

I clipped the Special Report content from yesterday’s update report video and posted atop the Substack post. Watch the short video and that should help.

Blessings, Terral

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Blessings, Terral