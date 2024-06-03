Dr. Jason Dean interviewed me on the Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake event predicted for June 03, 2024 using my gravitational jolt model.

Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v4zckuc-dr.-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-the-black-star-earth-changes-and-more-j.html

Dr. Jason Dean Interview Recording: https://rumble.com/v4z861n-brave-tv-ep-1787-will-it-be-the-big-week-june-3rd-is-here-will-terrel-be-ri.html

Jason’s Podcasts: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/ti65t-532c2/BraveTV-with-Dr.-Jason-Dean-Podcast

Brave TV: https://bravetv.store/

The prediction model data is provided in this post from December 03, 2024 that says:

Result: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:43:23 pm This is a baseline date that considers the two ½ orbit cycles to be equal. We should anticipate that the Black Star is slowing inbound orbital velocity.

The gravitational jolt event window remains open until Wednesday evening at 8:43:23 PM. We are about to see a big quake strike somewhere on the planet. I will run analysis and post my report when that happens.

Blessings, Terral

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com