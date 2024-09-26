I was answering the morning’s emails and Dale’s comments seem worth sharing. Below is a slightly-edited version with links and images added to help clarify Dale’s remarks. As many of you know, the Black Goo (alien oil) narrative is presented in many X Files episodes. We are living inside a Matrix and the truth is much stranger than fiction, and far beyond the grasp of many to believe.

On Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 11:45 PM Dale wrote: https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/David-Adair---I-Built-My-Own-Self-Aware-Artificial-Intelligence:1?t=2672 Pretty good analysis of Alien AI. My research shows that Black Goo was a perfect material for a Quantum computer that is said to be in the DUMB in Denver. Think there is one in DC and one in the UK. Russian and China might have one. Israel probably has one too. Nazis also used Black Goo in their technologies.

The X-Files: Black Oil Alien Conspiracy Timeline Explained

The benefit of using this liquid metal as a processor is it can do quantum computing. A quantum AI would do the Person of Interest type missions. Research shows that there are two types of Black Goo. One is said to be from earth’s core and the other type is from a large asteroid that hit earth eons ago. The Earth based Black Goo makes a ‘good’ AI and the Alien black goo makes a ‘bad’ AI. The French Navy tried to harvest the alien black goo from the Gulf of Mexico, and they had to surface because the crew was going insane in the presence of the alien black goo. (X Files Season 3 Episode 15, search) Even the good AI is used by the Government is used for surveillance of the people – You mention the series a lot. – Person of Interest (info, TV Series)

The bad AI is used for government black ops programs. (the good Ai would refuse to do wet work) The primary ingredient (component) of the Black Goo is graphene oxide – sound familiar. As for proof. Israel has used AI to target Hamas and Hezbollah. A human would not take out 50 people to take out one enemy. Also, the ‘Time from identification to pulling the trigger’ is much faster with AI. It is all autonomous. The human is out of the loop. Listening to David reminds me of a friend of mine who was an inventor and said he was the second smartest person in Canada. He claimed to be recruited by NASA. Same type of personality. Same photographic memory. Same naivety. In his earlier video he mentioned that the ‘Organic Engine’ only responded him at the age of 17. He touched the engine and after that the consciousness of the engine or AI entered his body, so he developed a split personality. For me seeing is believing. I once seen a black plasma form come out of a person and shoot up into the ceiling. Another time I seen a dark bluish grey plasma form come out of a person’s forehead. So, I know how these entities operate. Finally in my Nano Silver research I found out that properly prepared nano silver operates in the Terahertz range. Organs operate in this area too. 5G and 6G also operate in the same frequency range. So, what happens is the nano tech forms a synthetic biofilm in the body to form communication devices and biosensors. One of my vaccinated patients, or victim , developed a serious disease and came running to me because he knew I could fix him. With my protocol he was pooping out black diarrhea that filled up the toilet. My protocol is not just one or two things but over 10 different things including nano silver. I enjoy it when you give the Deep Impact speech. I tell people that people don’t go to car races to watch the race. They go to watch the crashes. I see the car crashing in 2025…. Dale

Dale and I agree that the peanut butter will soon hit the fan. Here are some important posts to share with others to help them wake up and prepare:

