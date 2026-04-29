Dear Lydia and Michael:

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PS. the PDF file attached to my email for Michael and Lydia is here:

Univ Of Maryland Doyeon Kim 06 871KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The ISWA GIF file is posted below. Download and save!

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This message is my response to Michael’s Pole Shift article, which references Lydia’s Magnetic North Pole article. Michael wrote:

It is true that the magnetic poles have been moving. And it is also true that the Earth’s magnetic field has been getting weaker. Nobody can deny those two facts. The movement of Earth’s magnetic north pole has “accelerated dramatically since 1999”, and recently it has been moving at a pace of up to 37 miles per year…

Look carefully at the data to see the slowing magnetic North Pole migration velocity. Ben Davidson’s magnetic pole reversal models show increasing migration velocity and a transition to three poles before the reversal. Davidson is leading the science community on a wild goose chase using traditional magnetic pole shift models that are breaking down.​

​These GIF images show ISWA keyframes deleted from the servers and unfit for public dissemination by the DHS downloaded and saved by none other than Ben Davidson in March 2012. Look carefully to realize the Earth’s magnetosphere bow shock turned around to face the Leo Constellation for 28 hours starting on March 12, 2012, which is quite impossible in the absence of a nearby star. I highly recommend reviewing the information shared in the attached PDF sent to geologists worldwide in June 2020. Michael, you have received this information before and are not paying attention. Here is a piece of the puzzle:

Professor Edward Garnero: Magma Plume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg

The frightening part is revealed in the professor’s question:

The Professor Garnero had little idea of what this formation is and how it was formed based upon the questions asked in the 2016 article.

“To me, the big unanswered question is, what is it, and how did it form?”

Click on the JPG image to see a massive Superplume is growing out of control in the Earth’s mantle transition zone, which is loaded with magnetite. Superplume development began in an infant state in the Indonesia-Fiji region and has now grown to fill the entire transition zone. The magnetic North Pole was located in Canada because of the Superplume’s location beneath the Pacific Ocean. Rapid pole migration occurred concurrently with Superplume’s rapid expansion and is slowing now to match Earth’s new magnetic center.

Do you know that Earth passed through a seven-day USGS reporting period with only one earthquake of magnitude 5 or greater?

The Week the Earth Stood Still: https://rumble.com/v1xv550-the-week-the-earth-stood-still-02.19.2019-banned-by-youtube-november-29-202.html

This video will help you understand why. Earth also passed through twenty-four consecutive weeks without a magnitude 7 earthquake and the reason is connected to this Superplume that is under Black Star electromagnetic influence.

The 7.6 Japan Quake Is a 2025 Earth – Sun – Black Star Backside Alignment Event

My Project Black Star Investigation (https://www.terral03.com) has predicted major earthquake events with extreme accuracy since January 2011, specifically at Earth-Sun-Black Star alignments. The Black Star is the invisible collapsed remnant of our Sun’s once larger binary twin that returns to the inner solar system every 3600 years or so.

These alignment quakes struck on December 02, 2023, December 05, 2024, and December 08, 2025 because the Black Star is moving in a prograde fashion to the left in the orbit diagram at 3 degrees per year. Black Star’s nearest proximity to Earth is predicted for June 09, 2026 at 15:10:24 UTC. The Black Star has a binary star magnetic repulsion relationship with our Sun and the Earth that explains the slowing inbound orbital velocity (science paper in PDF). Black Star near proximity to Earth tips our planet over, causing a geological pole shift that repeatedly pushes ocean waters hundreds of miles inland wiping out the population.

The Black Star moves away for the Sun to recapture Earth magnetic polarity control, which sets our planet back up again producing a more violent pole shift event. The Black Star came to the inner solar system in the Days of Noah and Moses and is coming now for the ‘prophet’ mentioned in Acts 3:19-26, who will restore all things. Paul writes that the ‘destruction’ will come ‘suddenly’ in 1Thes. 5:1-5 that is about to be fulfilled. The Black Star will leave and return at the end of the age to fulfill the prophecies from Daniel, Joel 2, Matthew 24, Revelation, etc. The bottom line is that we are living inside a real-life 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion movie. This is why the Elite are running to underground Ark cities and why the world is going to hell in a handbasket all around us.

PS. Michael: You recently asked, “What Is Happening below the Pacific Ocean?“ The Superplume is growing out of control and the horn formations are pushing higher and higher into the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. Earth core is heating up dramatically right now because we are moving toward the Black Star and the magnetic portal connection is shortening rapidly.

Blessings, Terral

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Blessings, Terral