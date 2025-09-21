Clayton Morris at Redacted on YouTube is asking very good questions about the 911 Inside Job during this interview:

My 911 Investigation began on 2006 and concluded in 2010 culminating in the 911 Inside Job: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation. Download the rough draft version here for free:

The 911truth By Terral03 09 3.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 11 includes a 100-event Timeline placing the most important events in chronological order with some events separated by hundredths of seconds. Jim Marrs and Dick Eastman concluded that the results of my 5-year investigation are the best they had ever seen. This post is presented to provide Clayton and Natalie Morris, their supporters, and you, a single link to my posts and interviews detailing what really happened during the 911 Inside Job. See my What Really Happened on 911 post here:

My post on what Really Happened at the Pentagon is here:

One of the most important videos you will ever see on the 911 Pentagon topic is Terri Cohen’s interview from September 11, 2001:

Terri Cohen and her construction team had just sat down in one of the construction trailers directly in front of the Hughes-Raytheon Missile Column Line-14 Strike Location at 9:30 AM. They grabbed their hardhats and ran to the small entry hole in seconds to see “Just Smoke.” I interviewed April Gallop who carried her son from the entry hole and interviewed Lloyd England the taxi driver who witnessed the missile strike at 9:31:39AM, and A-3 Sky Warrior Attack 4 minutes and 48 seconds later that caused this:

Lloyd is the black man standing in the lower-left corner of the image. Terri Cohen ran immediately after the first attack to see a small hole with “Just Smoke,” while Lloyd was wrestling with the light pole stuck in his windshield. All of the sudden the A-3 Sky Warrior returned to explode against the Pentagon E-ring wall. To answer Clayton’s question:

The Pentagon was attached the first time at 9:31:39 AM by the hypersonic missile refitted onto the A-3 Sky Warrior at Fort Collins - Loveland Airport for use in the Global Guardian Wargames. The A-3 Sky Warrior remote-control operator lost control of the plane that flew over the Pentagon roof to return at 9:36:27 AM. The testimony of Alan Wallace and Mark Skipper (stationed at the Heliport, their first day on the job) is included in the PDF. Below are links to interviews on the 911 Inside Job allowing you to connect more of the dots about what really happened.

Dr. Jason Dean Part 1: March 18, 2024

Dr. Jason Dean Part 2: April 01, 2024

Josh Monday: March 30, 2024

Below are links to related 911 posts:

The WTC-7 Collapse Was a Controlled Demolition Inside Job

FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs and Fire Chief James Schwartz Manipulated Pentagon Fire and Firemen During the 911 Inside Job

Flight 93 Never Crashed in The Empty Field Outside Shanksville, PA

Please write to me at terral@terral03.com for more information and to schedule an interview if you are interested.

PS.

And, see the truth about Charlie Kirk in 40 seconds (link):

==

