Thank you to Kat for sending this article highlighting the signs of what is already spreading in the environment. Protect yourself and your family (How To). Watch Travis’ video here:

What Is the ‘Quad-demic’ — and Is It Coming for You? Cara Lynn Shultz, January 15, 2025 at 3:58 PM

An increase in cases of influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and norovirus has sparked concerns of a "quad-demic"

There are vaccines for the respiratory viruses COVID-19, influenza, and RSV

There is no vaccine for the fourth illness, norovirus, which is commonly called the stomach flu but is not caused by influenza

Four viruses are surging in the U.S. — sparking headlines about a “quad-emic” spreading across the country. But it’s not just a buzzy term for the spike in cases of COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and norovirus. The increase in illnesses is concerning, as these viruses can require hospitalization — or even be fatal — if not prepared for or treated properly. These viruses are independent of the current rise in cases of bird flu, which caused the Jan. 6 death of a Louisiana man. Here’s what to know about the diseases currently spreading in the U.S. — and what you can do to keep yourself and your family safe.

Influenza

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says influenza cases are “elevated” across the country, with this flu season causing 9.1 million illnesses, 110,000 hospitalizations and 4,700 deaths. Sixteen of those flu deaths were in children, with five occurring in the week ending January 4. Tennessee, Louisiana, Oregon, and New Mexico are seeing the highest levels of flu activity, according to the CDC’s map. The best way to avoid serious illness from the flu is prevention, as Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, the Director for the CDC, has told PEOPLE. “First and foremost, we want folks to get vaccinated … Vaccines can still prevent the worst of what these viruses can bring.”

Continue: https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/quad-demic-coming-205816595.html

