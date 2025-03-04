My solar panel - inverter- big battery power system has proven to be inadequate moving through the winter months forcing me to upgrade. My system currently has

4 - BigBattery 48V [KONG Elite] 15kWh Powerwall | 15,000wH / 300Ah 48V Lithium Battery | Stack up to 8 x Powerwalls

Sol-Ark 12K 120/240/208V 48V [All-In-One] Pre-Wired Hybrid Inverter

24 230w solar panels

My goal has been to double the number of solar panels and batteries, but the KONG batteries are no longer available. Matt told me over the phone that the manufacturer has relocated to Texas and has changed the company format to a different battery system. Matt also told me that the KONG battery system is among the best in the industry, which is why Ozark Mountain Offgrid began offering a big-battery solution.

Matt spent some time with me on the phone explaining multiple big battery options for upgrading my system, when SolarShopKits.com, and BigBattery.com, and ePowerGo.com stopped answering my emails and phone calls. Matt has already approved my affiliate program application, so please use the links provided in this post to visit Ozark Mountain Offgrid. The sales email address and support phone number are right there on the main page. My plan is to travel into Branson here soon to purchase the batteries and provide updates as the project moves forward.

