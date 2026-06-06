The Black Star is coming to terraform the planet (the ‘destruction’ will come suddenly) and the Global Bankster Cartel (House of Rothchild, etc.) is using Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, Zelensky, Xi, etc., to make us believe WW3 will begin at any time. The reality is that the Global Banksters, the Global Industrial Complex, the Global Intelligence Community, their Media Moguls, and Corporate Elites are preparing to run to their underground Ark Cities to hide from the Black Star.

The Lamestream Media (Fox, CNN, etc.) are selling false narratives for the corrupt Administration working every day for the Global Banksters, as described in great detail in Gary Allen’s book None Dare Call It Conspiracy (free PDF online, see chapter 3). The sources below are among the best I have encountered for tracking WW3 progress. Just subscribe and click for notifications for access to the latest information.

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Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2026 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

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Watch Terral’s Update Reports using these links:

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Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

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How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

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2026 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

Blessings, Terral