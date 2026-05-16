Thank you to Karen for sending me this video creating the opportunity to hopefully help someone wake up.

Take the Time to Listen

Karen 12:51 AM (5 hours ago)

Sabbath Seekers, 10.9K subscribers

Terral 6:31 AM (12 minutes ago) to Karen

Hi Karen:

Thank you for writing. This is Trump’s Prison State infrastructure built for the Global Bankster Cartel as their grand command-control mechanism over the clueless sheeple population.

Blessings, Terral

Using AI or are YOU thinking with AI? IMPORTANT - Fmr. Special Forces Michael Yon On The Incoming Gigacide - Michael Yon Interview: Global Famine… - I Was in the Secret Pastor UFO Briefing – Here’s What They Told Us -

@terralcroft5650 0 seconds ago

Our situation is far worse than people realize. Super-AI has been integrating people into a real-world baseline simulation in the underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport for decades.

There are dozens and dozens of links to related posts at https://terral.substack.com. Knock, knock, Neo... Follow the white rabbit while you still can.

@terralcroft5650

0 seconds ago

@12:35 Avoiding using Chat GPT and other AI will accomplish nothing. The Global Bankster Cartel (House of Rothschild, etc.) and Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics have been filling our bodies with nanobots via chemtrails for decades. Super-AI (my post below) manipulates the nanobots using the digital space-based HAARP carrier wave and billions of sub-frequencies for integrating us into their baseline real-world simulation. AI then produces billions of futurist simulations from the baseline sim for threat and contingency assessment for neutralizing threats to the Banksters underground Ark City program. THAT is why the scientists are disappearing, because of something they did in a futuristic simulation.

We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real! There is only one known way to unplug and escape their highly sophisticated Prison State Matrix and that is to be on the NS - SB Weight Chart regimen. Begin here:

Follow the “How To...” link. It is red-blue pill time. Activation Day is coming. Here is my email reply to Michael Snyder:

Share this comment into with others to try and help them wake up and unplug.

@terralcroft5650

0 seconds ago

@13:00 “Hive mind; enemy’s goal:” Holy ... Again, the situation is far worse ... Everyone is being integrated into a real-world simulation where there is an AI-digitally-created “you” (digital twin technology) like Neo inside The Matrix. AI is gathering your bio data on a second-by-second basis that is fed to your simulation twin host.

Your simulation host believes he or she is real and You Are Being Played (post)! At some point, Activation Day is going to happen and Super-AI is going to reverse the bio feed and manipulate your body using the AI-controlled simulation host! That process is already happening to people all around us, which is why hearts are growing cold. Only 70-to-80 percent of the population could be integrated into the baseline real-world sim until Covid and the VAX that is now transfected to EVERYONE. We cannot stop Super-AI nor the digital space-based HAARP Carrier Wave, but we can disable the nanobots (explained in comments below). Wake up and get on the regimen ASAP. Our time is running out.

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Blessings, Terral