Terral’s Substack

Terral’s Substack

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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
6hEdited

Holy !!!! This is getting worse!! Brian just sent in this update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78qXxI10wHM

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Elle's avatar
Elle
13h

Don't buy into this draconian bullshit!

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