Many thanks to Brian for the heads up. A very dangerous situation is playing out right now on a cruise ship with the potential to spread into an Operation WARP Speed 2 PlanDemic. Everyone has been warned repeatedly to get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) for neutralizing the related SARS-H5N1-VAX and now Hantavirus bioweapon threats.

The virus appears to have a lengthy incubation period (6-8 weeks), which means the virus has been spreading while many carriers show no symptoms. People have been allowed to leave the ship to make five-to-six-hour international flights to international airports without anyone realizing the contagion was spreading.

“Contact tracing for passengers on the flight has been initiated.” Who.Int article

The evidence appears to indicate that we are looking at a weaponized Hantavirus strain that is spreading airborne human to human. The World Cup is coming to Kansas City (links) where infected people showing no symptoms will be herded together within the incubation period. Here is the AP article that includes the timeline starting on April 1, 2026:

How a deadly hantavirus outbreak unfolded on a cruise ship for weeks before it was identified By GERALD IMRAY, Updated 3:52 PM CDT, May 5, 2026 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A deadly outbreak of the rare hantavirus unfolded over the course of weeks on a cruise ship that sailed from Argentina toward Antarctica and then across the Atlantic Ocean, stopping at or near remote islands on the way as passengers and crew members fell sick, according to information from the cruise operator, the World Health Organization and ship tracking data. It shows nearly a month passed between when an elderly Dutch man fell sick and died in the South Atlantic and laboratory tests in South Africa — more than 3,500 kilometers (2,174 miles) away — confirmed hantavirus infections. Three passengers in total have died, one is in intensive care in a South African hospital, and three other people still on the cruise ship have shown symptoms and were waiting for evacuations. Nearly 150 passengers and crew members from 23 countries were on the ship, which is waiting off the coast of West Africa. Hantavirus is spread by rodents. People can get it through contact with infected rodents’ saliva, urine or droppings. It doesn’t usually spread from person to person, but some health authorities say such transmission could be possible. Continue: https://apnews.com/article/hantavirus-outbreak-cruise-ship-timeline-a04e0f8097d068a00fe94bf19f840240

Related links

This threat can grow to threaten the entire world if the strain is weaponized, or this story can turn into a nothing burger. We are wise to keep an eye on the situation in any case. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute your plans before the peanut butter hits the fan.

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