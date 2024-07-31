Many thanks to Michele for sending me a link to Dan’s excellent Substack post:

Photograph showing the site of the Trump rally on the morning of July 14 (the day after the assassination attempt). Source: The New York Times; Aerial image by Doral Chenoweth/USA TODAY NETWORK, via Reuters. (from Dan’s post)

Michele responded to my request for information regarding Corey’s location in the stands, which is in bleachers #1 over on the left. There is more information on the Trump Staged Assassination (my leading hypothesis) in Dan’s post than I have seen from anyone investigating this case. My conclusions based upon the related evidence today is:

Crooks was recruited by Blackrock-CIA-DHS-FBI-State Dept.-Secret Service Task Force handlers to be the patsy for this Staged Trump Assassination Event. That is why Crooks was able to move around freely with his rangefinder and Assault Rifle on the grounds and on the roof, as if on some kind of fact-finding mission for determining threat vulnerabilities. The Task Force operatives and their assets allowed Crooks to move into position, until shots were fired by counter-sniper assets that included murdering Crooks.

My original conclusion that the shots were fired from the 2nd-story window on the left above man in white hat) is incorrect. Those shots appear to come from the far right window. In any case, snipers were positioned on the second floor of that building where Greg was positioned when taking pictures of Crooks. I believe that the evidence on Crooks’ phone will show DHS-FBI-Etc. contacts that the FBI is working to hide from the People. The NSA AI network can easily crack any encryption codes/passwords (like PassGAN AI and others) for getting into Crooks email and other accounts. The FBI like the Secret Service is lying to hide the fact that this was a staged event and Trump is in on it. The Global Bankster Cartel and the Deep State can kill Trump at any time they wish, but Trump is their valuable asset to be used when called upon for carrying out their Globalist agenda.

Try not to fall headlong into this deep rabbit hole from which many will never return. Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day is coming and we should be doing everything to prepare.

