Mike Adams has interviewed J.J. Carrell (website, former Border Patrol Agent, info) and was rattled by JJ’s testimony regarding the Illegal Alien Invasion and Terror Cells operating inside the United States. Combine JJ’s testimony with the warnings from Michael Yon (Tucker Carlson Interview) and we see a picture of America coming under attack by an army of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals awaiting orders.

TREASON' filmmaker JJ Carrell issues urgent INVASION warning for America

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/46621270-a9f2-4062-a7a1-dc8573d1d49e

To learn more, visit: https://thisistreason.com/ - US border security and immigration policies, with a focus on alleged treasonous actions by government officials. (0:03) - US immigration policies and border security. (3:45) - Immigration and national security concerns. (9:51) - US government's alleged treason and destruction of America through illegal immigration. (15:24) - US border enforcement and immigration issues. (21:55) - Immigration policy and its impact on America. (26:36) - Detention facilities for undocumented immigrants and potential replacement of native-born Americans. (32:52) - Government's potential to detain Americans in camps during emergencies. (38:41) - Potential communist takeover of America, with references to past events and current political figures. (43:54) - Deporting illegal immigrants, potential violence, and population replacement. (49:22) - Upcoming documentary film release and political issues. (53:09) For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Mike Adams made a follow-up video that is well worth the watch:

Former US Border Patrol group leader sounds the emergency alarm on the INVASION of America

https://www.brighteon.com/c7fffb2f-7f7b-4344-b206-4504ea5a309e

The situation we face here in the United States is far more dire than people begin to realize. Tens of thousands of Terror Cell operatives and assets will be given orders to deploy and all hell is going to break loose. We should anticipate that societal support mechanisms will come under attack to shut down your access to power, water, food, money, medical treatment and supplies, law enforcement and you name it. I have done my best to help you identify the threats for creating your contingencies for executing your plans on time in a series of Substack posts. The Terror Cells and Binary Bioweapons can be activated at any time. Work together with like-minded people to be self-sufficient for as long as possible doing everything to stay out of the way. Please share this information with others, so that, perhaps, we can help more people wake up and prepare for what is already here. Blessings, Terral

