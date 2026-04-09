Many thanks to Brenda for sending me the USAWatchDog.com link. Bill Holter uses the musical chairs game lesson near the 23-minute mark in the Greg Hunter interview (Rumble.com link) that sums things up very well. Also, Kat sent me a link to this important Tucker Carlson video that is well worth the watch:

I highly recommend Daniel Davis - Deep Dive videos (channel link) for keeping up with WW3 that many believe has already started in the Middle East. That said:

Bill Holter is reminding everyone that silver is about to become Unobtanium as the exchanges are literally running out of metals. Bix Weir is making many good points in his recent video too:

The numbers showing up in the buy-sell contracts simply do not add up, unless the exchanges are running very low on metals and silver in particular. Justin at Miles Franklin is my guy:

Bill Holter is reminding everyone that the banksters will pop the silver derivatives bubble that will be the linchpin for taking down all the entire 3-4 quadrillion-dollar derivatives market causing the collapse of the global economy and fiat currencies. My contingency for neutralizing these threats include exchanging worthless fiat dollars for silver. Contact Justin on his cell phone (952-213-8930, he is a really nice guy) and tell him Terral sent you.

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This is the Rally You Do Not Sell – Bill Holter

By Greg Hunter On April 8, 2026

Financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter (aka Mr. Gold) says even though silver did not have a physical delivery failure (yet), nothing has changed for the better. Derivatives are still counted in the quadrillions, and debt is still enormous and unpayable for just about every country on Earth. Mr. Gold says, “I can’t tell you from day to day what is going to come. All I can do is tell you what the end game is going to be. The endgame is gold and silver can’t bankrupt in a world that is in the process of bankrupting. Gold and silver are God’s money. They are physical assets. Fiat currencies are debt outstanding, and those are manmade and they will collapse under their own weight.” Gold and silver had a rough couple of months. Silver was about cut in half, down from about $120 per ounce, and gold touched the 200-day moving average to about $4,000 an ounce, down from more than $5,500 an ounce. Mr. Gold called the bottom in both metals about 10 days ago. Now, both are rising again in price. Should people be afraid about buying gold and silver? Holter says, “No, I don’t think you should be afraid of gold and silver at all. They are your only exit out of the system. It’s your way to get your capital out of the system. As I said, the bottoms are in and, on this move, I can see gold running back to the old highs and silver going back to the old highs. Michael Oliver was Jim Sinclair’s go-to guy for technical analysis of gold and silver. Michael Oliver came out a week ago and said silver could be $300 per ounce to $500 per ounce by the end of the year. That is one hell of a call, but I could certainly see it happening.” So, what happens if we have peace with Iran or it goes totally off the rails? Mr. Gold says, “I am going to give you an answer that is going to be a surprise to you. It does not matter. You have to look at the endgame. . .. This is the rally you do not sell, and the reason you do not sell is you might not be able to get back in. You have to look at the ultimate end of this game, and the ultimate end of this game is a complete and total collapse. What you want in a collapse of fiat currency is money that cannot bankrupt. By definition, that’s gold and silver. When you are in a situation where debt is imploding and defaulting, you want to own what cannot default. In the end, it will be a game of global default. Call it a game of musical chairs. You want to sitting in your chair holding your gold and holding your silver when everything else falls around you.” There is much more in the 35-minute interview. Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7898fw-this-is-the-rally-you-do-not-sell-bill-holter.html

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/this-is-the-rally-you-do-not-sell-bill-holter/

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