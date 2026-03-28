Everyone should take the time to watch this important Daniel Davis - Alastair Crooke interview.

You will receive an education on the background and history of Iran and the region that will help you connect more of the dots regarding the US desperate situation. Any attempt by the US to invade Iran using ground forces will be a complete disaster. Next,

Trump gave Iran ten days to negotiate peace and Israel responded by attacking three Iranian steel plant facilities. Iran has responded by attacking regional steel plant facilities of US allies in a series of tit-for-tat moves that escalate the war.

Israel’s top general is warning that Israeli forces will collapse in seven to ten days unless something changes. As expected, the US and Israel are running out of interceptor missiles.

Israel’s top general’s timeline coincides with April 10, 2026 when we transition from the current Chaos phase into the 30-day Mayhem phase of the Black Star Timeline for the 2026 Earth Orbit Cycle.

Everyone should be prepping like your life depends on it! My comment to Daniel Davis and Alastair Crooke is posted below [with additions]. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute while you still can, because time is running out.

48 seconds ago (edited)

@2:00 There is no ‘break from reality’!!! Trump, Hegseth, and the Dept of War are deliberately sending our troops into a massacre! Daniel Davis (my favorite with Doug Macgregor), Alastair Crooke, and members of this audience are the ones divorced from reality in this case, because none of you see the larger picture. We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real!

Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, Xi, etc., are getting their memos each morning from the Global Bankster Cartel (owners of the FED and central banks around the world) serving their Project Black Star Agenda. The Globalist Elite (the haves) are preparing to run to their underground Ark Cities to hide from the Black Star that is coming to terraform the planet. The WW3 scenario like the Epstein Files like the Ukraine-Russia War are distractions to keep you from seeing the Global Economic Collapse being orchestrated behind the scenes.

You Are Being Played! https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied

All of you are carrying the sophisticated SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapons inside your bodies [post] for AI-electromagnetic pulse activation and you have no idea of what I am even writing about.

Right? Right, because you are the sheep (baaaahhhh!) being led to slaughter in complete ignorance of what is really happening. [post = Listen to Deborah Tavarez! Page 93 of the NASA Warfare Strategy.doc] Earth will be in nearest proximity to the Black Star on June 09, 2026 at 15:10:24 UTC. Check my math here: Knock, knock, Neo. Follow the white rabbit ... The key for neutralizing bioweapon threats is Nano Silver + Sodium Borate...[How To]

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