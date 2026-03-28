Terral’s Substack

Terral’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
16m

What if Iran is controlled by the same bankers that run the US? Then the war makes sense in terms of destroying oil and getting us into a digital EV control grid.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Terral Croft · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture