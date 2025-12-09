Watch Terral’s Special Report video (12.09.2025): https://www.brighteon.com/532dd985-c829-4c72-a07e-a11f917b13db

This 7.6 Japan Quake struck yesterday morning while in the process of making the Black Star Update Report.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000rtdt/executive#general

Running the analysis shows the earthquake epicenter location is precisely on the Sun – Black Star Centerline like the 7.0 Alaska quake (post).

This 7.6 Japan quake struck when the epicenter location was exactly crossing behind the Earth in direct alignment with the Sun and Black Star positioned between the Sun and the Scorpio Constellation.

The Project Black Star seismic charts show two backside alignment quakes striking from 2014 to 2018 to start well-defined seven-big-quake-series, but never so close together.

We are moving through uncharted waters and we should be preparing for the peanut butter to hit the fan. Watch for another big quake projected to strike the Alaska region on December 09, 2025 at 22.23.27 UTC.

Blessings, Terral