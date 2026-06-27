Venezuela Quakes

Deborah Jun 25, 2026, 5:43 PM (2 days ago) to me Hi Terral, This is mirrored. He brings up some good points that we are already aware of with HAARP etc. I think this was intentional :-( At the 10:30 mark: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ThpumyAmFpvW I have to agree with the first comment posted on here. Blessings, Deborah Hi Deborah:

Thank you for writing. I have been pointing to this region because the quake swarm activity stopped SW of Puerto Rico down to nothing about a month ago. Hey. This might be nothing, but,

There appears to be an Earth-Moon-Black Star alignment at the moment these two big quakes struck 38 seconds apart on June 22, 2026 at 22:05:00+/-. The Black Star is still very close and the Moon could have acted as a catalyst in flipping an electromagnetic-pulse switch causing the energy release. Of course this is speculation, but the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection could have been in disconnect-reconnect mode when the Moon passed through and severed the connection. The redirected solar-sourced (through the Black Star subatomic particle flow would build in two locations. 1. Within the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection. 2. Within the Black Star itself suddenly redirecting solar electromagnetic energy to all the connected planets. You get this power buildup in some water pipes where flows are stopped suddenly (water hammer - hydraulic shock phenomenon). Check this out:

Inductive kick (voltage spike):

An inductive kick (or voltage spike) is a rapid, massive surge in voltage that occurs when the current through an inductor (like a motor or relay) is suddenly interrupted. Because inductors resist changes in current, the collapsing magnetic field forces the energy out, creating a destructive, high-voltage spark. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The Physics: Why It Happens

Stored Energy: When current flows through an inductor, it builds up a magnetic field that stores energy. [1, 2]

The Interruption: When a switch or transistor opens and stops the current, the inductor resists this change and tries to keep the current flowing. [1, 2]

The Spike: To maintain the current, the collapsing magnetic field generates a massive, opposite-polarity voltage spike that can reach hundreds or thousands of volts. [1, 2]

The Formula: The intensity of the spike is dictated by the formula \(V = L \frac{di}{dt}\), where L is the inductance, and \(\frac{di}{dt}\) represents how incredibly fast the current is cut off. [1]

My working hypothesis for years has been that the solar system behaves like a molecule with the Sun acting as the nucleus with the planets and moons being electrons and other subatomic particles in orbit around the Sun. See Plasma Electric Universe Theory links.

PS. My explanations are that both the Plasma Cosmology and General Relativity theories are real with complementary element precepts teaching a larger and overarching Singularity Doctrine. In short, the physical universe is merely the physical water-witness body testifying in unison with a blood-witness soul (heaven) and a spirit witness spirit (heavens) as one “son of God” (Adam) being restored. Your physical body (water witness) is the helper (like Eve is helper of Adam and her seed, and Holy Spirit is Helper of Son and My Father in Heaven, etc.) of your soul (blood witness) and spirit (spirit witness). Attempting to explain features and characteristics of the entire visible and invisible universe is like trying to explain the family by focusing only upon the woman. The human race will continue to feel around the the dark working with countless theories until the realization dawns that Relativity and Quantum Physics theories will never reconcile because the universe is broken. They do reconcile in heaven (blood witness) that testifies for the original Earth (Gen. 1:1) Singularity. :0)

The planets and moons behave and take on characteristics of capacitors, resistors, power switches, etc., that vary depending on a range of variables including varying proximities, shortening and lengthening magnetic portal connections, so on and so forth. The Earth recently passed between the Sun and Black Star on June 8, 2026 (watch report) when the Black Star-Earth portal connection was connecting and disconnecting very rapidly and the percentage of internal conduits were in active state.

Earth is now moving away from the Black Star but the Moon passed behind the Earth and the Black Star - Earth magnetic portal connection disconnected to reconnect through the Moon, and reconnect to the Earth through the Moon, that amplified and focused the powerful electromagnetic jolt that triggered the first big quake (7.2) at 22.04.33 UTC. The Black Star - Earth magnetic portal connection was supposed to stay connected to the Earth likely for a period of two to three minutes (based upon near proximity), but the Moon moves about 1 kilometer per second around the Earth and the portal connection detached (that broke the regular cycle routine) causing a massive energy buildup in the connect. The Black Star- Earth portal connection violently disconnected from the Moon and reconnected to our planet to trigger the larger 7.5 quake via the powerful electromagnetic jolt. There should be evidence that Earth’s magnetosphere fluctuated through this period as the two powerful electromagnetic jolts passed through our planet.

My sense today is that the Black Star - Earth - Moon varying proximities and Black Star - Earth magnetic portal connection disruption triggered the two big Venezuela quakes based upon the available evidence. But, perhaps my conclusions are biased and delusions of a Black Star pseudo-scientist carpenter using a plasma cosmology/electric universe hammer and magnetic portal connection/active-passive conduit/capacitor-resistor-etc., nails, and the Sun-Black Star-Earth-Moon and big quake epicenter locations being in alignment are mere coincidences. :0)

Blessings, Terral

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