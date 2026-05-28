Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2026 Newsletter 02

Brian May 27, 2026, 12:58 PM (18 hours ago) to me

Terral, I am a bit perplexed about something dealing with Cain’s wife from which Enoch was born and so I was hoping you could help explain where did Cain’s wife come from? As I understand it, Adam and Eve were the first man and woman, and Eve gave birth to Cain and Abel. That means there were a total of four people on earth. Cain slew Abel reducing that number to three. Cain then was cast out and moved east of Eden to the land of Nod. Cain’s wife gave birth to Enoch. Where did Cain’s wife come from if there were only three people on earth at the time Cain moved to Nod? I know you’re busy putting together today’s Black Star Report and so, I don’t need a response today. This has me wondering and so, I figured you could shed some light on this subject with your Biblical background and knowledge. Thanks, Brian

Terral 7:20 AM (8 minutes ago) to Gary and Brian

Hi Brian (and Gary):

Thank you for writing. The oriental races, the aborigine races, native Indians, etc., were among the “sixth day” people (Gen. 1:26-28) that had been around for hundreds of thousands if not millions of years before Adam and Eve’s more recent incarnation chronicled in Genesis 3:21. There were plenty of sixth-day people around from which Cain selected his wife. Enoch was the son of Jared (Luke 3:37), the seventh generation from Adam, part of the righteous branch. Ah, you are asking about the other Enoch (Gen. 4:17).

https://www.british-israel.ca/lifespans.htm

The theories of creation (from Adam and Eve) and evolution (sixth day people) are both real (links). The sixth-day people evolved from the ‘waters‘ of Genesis 1:20 like the amphibian and reptilian races that have been around for millions of years. They piloted the ‘chariot of fire’ that took Elijah to heaven. 2Kings 2:10-11. They are God’s custodians of this planet that people confuse with ET’s.

The earliest signs of humanity go back to between two and three million years (links). Sixth-day people (pure bloods) are rH+ exclusive (like the Chinese, see Chart) with dark straight hair and mostly beardless (EDAR gene, V370A variant). Those of us with some sixth-day people’s blood in us (like me, Creek Indians) cannot grow full beards like more pure-blood seventh-day people. Seventh-day people (like you, Gary, and me) are ‘gods’ (Ps. 82:6, John 10:34-36) who incarnated inside Adam (we are his brethren) in God’s Infinite Realm….

Continue reading in Terral’s 2026 Mystery Report Newsletter 02 (Newsletter Program $25 per year, Newsletter + Tutor Program $50 per year).

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