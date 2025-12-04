This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

The Mystery Explained: God’s Wisdom in Plain Sight Hardcover – January 31, 2018

by Terral Croft (Author)

https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Wisdom-Plain-Sight/dp/1545625891

Your definition of GOD......I suppose it is within The Mystery Explained??? A brief reply.... Submitted by Bonnie Bonella 3:09 AM (3 hours ago) to me Others...namely, Clif High and Kerry Cassidy and Eckankar state that GOD is light and sound. A Lutheran minister once lectured that GOD is Within You., Terral 6:29 AM (0 minutes ago) to Bonella

Hi Bon:

Thank you for writing. Holy ... Anyone believing God is light and sound is clueless about God Almighty. Some believe the universe is infinite. This universe is the size of a pea compared to Heaven (Gen. 1:1) that is almost infinite.

Heaven and Earth combined are the size of a molecule compared to The Almighty. Both Heaven and Earth are created where time and space are illusions. Only God’s Infinite Realm where “you are gods” (Ps. 82:6, Jn 10:34-36) is real.

Continue reading in The 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter 04.

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Watch Terral’s Update Reports using these links:

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral’s Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

Blessings, Terral