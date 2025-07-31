Thank you to Karen for sending me the email creating the opportunity for these clarifying statements. Below is a sample of the Mystery Reports supporters receive by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter - Tutor Program at https://www.terral.03.com. Subscribers receive the 2025 Dropbox Folder Link notification email for accessing all Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019 (no Paypal or Dropbox accounts required). A breadcrumb trail has been laid down helping those chosen by God to see His hidden wisdom. Subscription links are at the bottom of the post.

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

Terral’s AwakenedRadio Series 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007 (35 lessons posted in the latest Mystery Report newsletters.

Preview YouTube video PROPHECY: Warning, Warning, Warning Submitted by Karen Lauren Feb 22, 2025, 9:04 PM (10 hours ago) to Karen, bcc: me PROPHECY: Warning, Warning ,Warning:

Hello all: At midnight March 13/14, 2025, beginning on the east coast and moving westward across the United States, Joel 2:31 will be fulfilled as "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, BEFORE the great and the terrible day of the LORD come." To those understanding the shortness of the hour and the Passover 2025 "3 days of darkness" fulfillment, we could be looking at that "before" 24 or 25 days later? Our sister gives an urgent message she received today, so to prepare our hearts and minds spiritually and mentally and letting our loved ones know the days are short and time is fleeting. Giving Him the glory, Lauren

Terral Croft 7:20 AM (0 minutes ago) to Lauren, Karen

Hi Karen:

Thank you for writing. The Joel 2 - Matt. 24 prophecy was not fulfilled and will not be fulfilled for at least 3600 years, when the Black Star returns on the next Black Star orbit cycle.

We are approaching the "Day of the Lord" that is about to begin where you see "Rapture (Body)" that Paul described in 1Thes. 4:13-18. Elijah returns as the "prophet" of Acts 3:19-26 to "restore all things" (Matt. 17:10-12) that includes all the words spoken by the prophets of old. Today, we are living through the 2000-Year Mystery Time that contains the "Dispensation of God's Grace" given to Paul for us (Eph. 3:2) that the prophets were never allowed to see "Hidden in God" and that many people do not recognize even today. The Second Veil you see on the left and the First Veil you see on the right CANNOT BE BROKEN like the veil separating your spirit and soul and the veil separating your soul and body. Mixing Kingdom Doctrine (for the Kingdom Bride, Peter, John, James) and Grace Doctrine (for the Body of Christ, that's us) creates an abomination of false doctrine (and 30,000 demon-inations) that God sent to nobody.

The Black Star has two opportunities to cause catastrophic destruction when crossing Earth orbit path on the inbound side of the solar system (in spring) and on the outbound side late fall.

Continue reading in 2025 Mystery Report 03.

