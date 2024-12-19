Hi Chris:

[Email sent to chris@ctmu.org and christopher@facebook.com. Found here.]

One of my supporters (Bonnie) shared one of your video links:

I became intrigued by some of your statements to investigate more leading me here: https://www.facebook.com/ChrisLanganMedia/videos/chris-langan-interpreting-scripture-in-critical-times-camel-needle-cloak-ctmuchr/933950717186524/

You claim at around the 1:40 mark that "any errors it contains cannot be definitively discerned." You claim that "Scripture is not self interpreting," which along with many of your statements helps to reveal a pattern of misstatements based upon what the Lord God has revealed to me. God has hidden His Wisdom very much in plain sight using God's three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water.

The key for breaking God's true Bible code is presented in Genesis 1:1 where In the beginning God (spirit) created Heaven (blood) and Earth (water). God's three witnesses testify from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation and everywhere in between for those with eyes from God to see (musterion definition).

These three witnesses are broken to have their own three witnesses comprising the Twelve witnesses testifying as the Man of God you see on the right.

God's Word has the same "image of a man" (spirit, blood, water) as presented in the Tabernacle of Moses and the Temple on the right. Each witness is testifying from within and from behind a "veil" in the same way as your spirit, soul, and body (image of God To Come, God Who Is, God Who Was).

God's Word is laid out in tabernacle form to create a timeline that includes "veils" that cannot be broken. Many believe we are nearing the end of the age (Matt. 24, Rev, etc.), when we are witnesses of how the Day of the Lord is about to begin.

There are 80 color-coded diagrams in my book The Mystery Explained used to help Christ's Body members see God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using God's three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water. God's Word is incarnate "in" us (Christ in you, Col. 1:27) and God is incarnate "in" Christ in us. God's Word is a map of New Jerusalem and of Heaven (Gen. 1:1) and of the universe (heavens, heaven, earth), and of the family (man, seed, woman), and of you (spirit, soul, body). My hope and prayer is that God places His hand upon you and anoints you to see His wisdom, so that, perhaps, you can become a vessel to help others see God's wisdom too. :0)

Blessings in Christ Jesus,

Terral Croft

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

==

