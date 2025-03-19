Greetings to All:

PS. You must watch this video: https://terral.substack.com/cp/159407823

Below is an edited version of my conversation this morning with Jason and our attempts to help and wake up others about Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day. Everyone has been infected with the sophisticated SARS Binary Bioweapons and transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components (warning post) replicating inside their bodies as we speak. There are about 2500 subscribers to Terral.Substack.com (only 80 paid supporters) receiving a notification email for this post. Even if you cannot support my work financially, you can help others to wake up and prepare by sharing the link to this post in comments below Substack Posts, videos (Youtube, Rumble, etc.), message boards, etc. Many thanks to Jason for creating the opportunity.

Jason wrote: Mar 18, 2025, 9:18 PM (9 hours ago) to me Please let me know if I misspoke on any of it... I'm encouraging people to take a few minutes to try and fully comprehend what Terral is announcing when he repeats that "everyone" has been transfected by the biological weapons even if they didn't take any jabs. There are many nefarious plans in the making by the evil doers, one of which is labeled "activation day" it is induced via the 5G towers and other frequency radiating devices. These frequencies will activate the biological weapons that are in every single person's body whether they care to believe it or not, unless they were on an island by themself and didn't interact with other people for the last six + years. Terral and his well-documented medical advisors claim that in order to rid the "dormant' biological weapons throughout one’s body, people need to get on and stay on the Nano-silver (this is not colloidal silver) to include the Sodium Borate weight regiment, both every single day, his words, Dr Ana's words (Dr. Ana’s Substack Page) and many others (Dr. Nicholas Corrin, Eliminating Nanotech, post, post; Dr. Keith Moeller, post, post, post; Dr. Deborah, post) that you can research for yourself at https://www.terral03.com [and https://terral.substack.com]. For starters watch this entire video if you can, he posted it today. Be patient, his podcast covers many topics especially the regiment, and why it's critical. https://www.brighteon.com/b0139a8a-9783-4816-b4b0-60832ec92011

Terral Croft 6:56 AM (0 minutes ago) to Jason

Hi Jason:

Thank you for writing. You might add https://terral.substack.com to where your people can find information. Then, rather than sending people to a daily Black Star update report, you might send them to a Substack post. Below is a cut-and-paste of information sent to others. You can take one or two links or share the entire message. The truth is stranger than fiction by design, which means most of the people hearing our message will believe we are out of our cotton-pickin minds. The Terror Cells are already positioned throughout the United States in preparation of Activation Day.

Blessings, Terral

--

Hi Mark:

The situation is far more dire than most people realize. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/158534585) with my warning comments. Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late. Blessings, Terral

--

Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim. Get more information from my interview (https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals). You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied . Get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats. Wake up and unplug! Follow the White Rabbit: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part - Terral Croft

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and

Eliminate the Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Live or Perish: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

Purify Your Blood: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

Activate your Heart Force against Evil: https://drnicholascorrinomd.substack.com/cp/155157605

How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will

https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticle-based-multifunctional

https://terral.substack.com/p/self-assembly-spontaneous-or-directed

https://terral.substack.com/p/zombie-blood-covid19-vaccinated-embalmed

https://terral.substack.com/p/official-nasa-documents-confirm-plans

https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-the-covid-mpox-hiv

https://terral.substack.com/p/scientists-real-time-self-assembly

https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-buttar-rip-warning-marburg-payload

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-sum-of-all-fears-is-here-steve

https://terral.substack.com/p/bombshell-interview-with-dr-murakami

https://terral.substack.com/p/sars-bioweapon-infection-vax-bioweapon

https://terral.substack.com/p/billy-hayes-elana-freeland-terral

--

https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store - https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814 - https://terral.substack.com/cp/149460778

==

