My original email to Michael is here (link). Michael wrote:

On Wed, Apr 29, 2026 at 11:12 AM Michael Snyder <michaeltsnyder@hotmail.com> wrote:

Thank you for sharing all of that excellent information with me Terral. Without a doubt, I have a lot to learn. So what do you expect other happen next? Michael

Terral Croft

11:58 AM (16 minutes ago) to Michael

Hi Michael:

Thank you for writing. I thought WW3 was starting last Friday after the markets closed. Trump gave the orders and the generals refused. I feel the Global Banksters will force Trump to start WW3 this Friday after the markets close like Nate is predicting here:

We cross the 30-day period before Black Star nearest proximity (June 09, 2026) on May 09, 2026, which I believe will be a big transition. The Global Banksters and their corporate elite, corrupt politicians, media moguls, etc., will use the distraction as cover to retreat to their underground Ark cities. Terror cells are activated along with the binary bioweapons that everyone carries inside their bodies without knowing it.

Look at the Middle East to realize our Navy Carriers are vulnerable. Everything is in place to execute what you see on page 93 of the NASA Warfare.PDF.

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

Go down the list and find “binary bio...”. That is the sophisticated SARS-VAX binary bioweapons that infects and transfects everyone and everything on this planet. They are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

The Stage Is Being Set for Terror Cell Activation Day for the Invasion and Takedown of Western Civilization: https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror

Vaxxers Infecting Non-Vaxxers: https://www.brighteon.com/a1136352-49ce-4388-82eb-456493643254

Truth is stranger than fiction and too fantastic for most people to believe. This is the nature of the beast covering us under the veil of this darkness. Paul writes that the destruction will come suddenly (1Thes. 5:1-5) when the world is clamoring for “Peace and Safety!”. Well, we are witnesses to how the Day of the Lord is about to begin. I hope to be wrong, of course, but the evidence is piling up as we speak.

Take another look around to see that the common denominator running through all your posts is explained by the fact that we are living in a real-life 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion movie. The Global Banksters and their cohorts know the Black Star is coming and we are not invited to their underground Ark cities party. If you get the time, you might want to check out at least one of my interviews starting with Tina’s. Everyone should be prepping as if their lives depend on it...

Blessings, Terral

Tina at CounterCultureMom.com Interviews Terral on the SARS Bioweapon, Bioweapon Vax, HAARP-AI-Nanobot-RealWorld Simulation and More: TV Version (1 hour):

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral (02.01.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral (02.12.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-7bd

Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral Part 3 (02.26.2024): https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-b0c

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Blessings, Terral