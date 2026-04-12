Thank you to Brenda for sending me the USAWatchdog.com Greg Hunter - Weston Warren Interview link. Many supporters have written to me saying that Weston is stealing my Project Black Star research. Yes, this appears to be the case, but Weston and others have my blessings to use anything from my work to try and wake people up and prepare. Weston has the college education with letters behind his name and the desire to help others. All of that said, there are inconsistences and misstatements in his conclusions and testimony that need some attention. Here is the article and video link:

Spiritual Correction Needed to Survive Black Star – Weston Warren

By Greg Hunter On April 11, 2026 In Market Analysis, Political Analysis

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v78dpr2-spiritual-correction-needed-to-survive-black-star-weston-warren.html

At the beginning of the year, scientist and inventor Weston Warren predicted the so-called Black Star, or electromagnetic anomaly that entered our solar system years ago, would “Detonate Earthquakes & Volcanoes Worldwide in 2026.” At the beginning of April, two of many geological events happened. There was a big 7.6 earthquake in Indonesia and 6.2 magnitude tremors and steam venting from Mount Rainier. The Black Star is slow moving. It’s an event that only happens about every 4,000 years, and it causes earth changes and destruction. Warren says, “People want to know if there is any correlation with scriptures or prophecy with these events. Our understanding is most likely yes. So, a lot of weather patterns that have been predicted happening to the earth we are starting to see an increase. What is causing it? It’s this secondary electromagnetic emitter or the Black Star. . .. This is stealth, and this also fits scriptural references and ancient texts. It is not a large body that collides with any planets. It never will and never has because this has happened before. This anomaly has affected the Earth before like the ancient record of the global flood. The Black Star is what caused that.”

Yes. The Black Star is the invisible-collapsed remnant remains of our Sun’s once larger binary twin went supernova a long time ago. The Black Star now has a planetary relationship with our Sun returning every 3600 years or so. The Black Star is responsible for Noah’s flood and the earth changes in the Days of Noah. The Black Star is already moving in the inner solar system and is coming with the “prophet” of Acts 3:19-26 for the “restoration of all things” prophesied in Malachi 4:5-6, Matthew 17:10-12, etc. The Apostle Paul writes that the “destruction” will come “suddenly” like the birth pangs upon a woman with child (1Thes. 5:1-5) in describing how the Day of the Lord “comes,” or begins. The Black Star will leave the solar system to return at the end of the age to fulfill OT, Matthew 24, Revelation, etc.

Jesus predicted this sort of thing before his return in Matthew 24:21. Jesus said, “For then there will be a great tribulation, such as has not occurred since the beginning of the world until now, nor ever will again.” Warren adds, “The connotation is this would be a more severe event . . . than the Days of Noah—the global flood. . .. Was the Earth changed pre-flood and post-flood? Yes, and this is going to dwarf that because there are more lives involved. . .. The science of what is happening to the Earth is matching these ancient prophecies. This is going to continue, and it will come to a very serious moment. Is this going to be in our lifetime? Oh, yes, we are not talking about 15 or 20 years. It’s way closer than that. I hold back how bad it will get because I don’t want to be accused of fear porn. . ..

The evidence says that the Earth will suffer a Black Star-magnetically-induced geological pole shift that tips our planet over to wipe out more than 90 percent of the global population. The more powerful shift happens when the Sun recaptures magnetic polarity control from the Black Star that stands the Earth back up again more quickly than the original Black Star-induced pole shift. The good news for God-fearing Christians is that we are ‘caught up’ to meet the Lord in the air (1Thes. 4:13-18) before the destruction.

Not many are going to survive, and the scriptures talk about that. There are physical aspects of this, but there is also a spiritual component of this that can’t be ignored. . .. There is a huge spiritual component to this, and surviving this is not going to come down to having guns, bullets, gold, silver, Bitcoin, canned food and a half million-dollar bunker. That is not how you survive this. Physical preparation will help now in the early stages, but near the end, that will not do a bit of good.”

Amen. There are two groups gathered to the Lord described by Paul in the Scriptures that include the living and the dead. Working together with like-minded people to be self sufficient will help you be numbered among the living.

This is where having a relationship with Christ Jesus is the very top priority. Warren says, “There will be people in one of two camps . . . there is no third option. You will symbolically have a mark on your forehead mentioned in Ezekiel where you are written in the Book of Life, or you are marked with the number 666.

We disagree. Weston is confusing ‘prophecy’ for the Prophetic Kingdom Bride (obeying the Gospel of the Kingdom, three baptisms, etc.) and revelation of the mystery for the Body of Christ obeying the Gospel of the Grace of God we preach today. I admire Weston for teaching the importance of having a relationship with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, but he is mixing Christ’s water (kingdom doctrine for the bride, prophecy) and blood (grace doctrine for the body, mystery) ministries of Jesus Christ (1Jn 5:6-8) today (like Greg Hunter and others) without knowing the difference. All of these things and much more are described in great detail using 80 color-coded diagrams in my book The Mystery Explained (Amazon.com).

Everyone receives the ePub version and the extended PDF version for free with ordering your Nano Silver (How To). In fact, everyone subscribing to Terral.Substack.com (starting at just $8 per month) receives a 2026 Mystery Report Newsletter subscription with access to all the Mystery Report newsletters going back to 2019 (using Dropbox) for free with the ePub version of The Mystery Explained attached to your notification email.

Once bifurcation takes place, the temperature is back on a full boil, Armageddon takes place and continents break apart. The (demonic) infrastructure is completely obliterated, and you can have trillion-dollar facilities underground, and it will not matter. This is an event that will never be repeated according to the words of Jesus. This is why this is a spiritual event. There is no way around it.”

The prophecies from Hosea 2, Daniel, Matthew 24, Revelation, etc., are all fulfilled at the end of the age in more than 3000 years. The Lord God revealed the details of our mystery gospel, our mystery church, and our mystery translation to immortality to judge the world and the angels only to and through the Apostle Paul ‘after’ God raised our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead. These things (see 2Peter 3:14-16 and the warnings) were kept hidden ‘in’ God, because if the devil knew he would have never crucified the Lord of glory. 1Cor. 2:6-8. The OT and NT prophets (other than Paul) see how the Day of the Lord ‘ends,’ but only Paul was allowed to see how the Day of the Lord ‘begins’ and that is happening as we speak.

In closing, there is very good news if you belong to Jesus. Warren says, “There is nothing to fear. What is coming is actually good news. There is going to be a correction. The bad guys are going to be dealt with. Their infrastructure will be gone. What’s left are righteous and spiritual people. Isn’t that what most of your audience wants anyway? Don’t you want to live in happiness with peace, security and longevity? It’s going to happen. It is not a fearful event. It’s only fearful if you are on the wrong side spiritually. Yeah, we are going to have earthquakes (and volcanos), but if you are on the right side, you are not going to die from this event.”

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/not-many-will-survive-black-star-weston-warren/

God-fearing gospel-believing Christians are dying each and every day all around the world. We increase our chances of being numbered among the living to be caught up to meet the Lord in the air by identifying the threats, creating our contingencies, and executing those plans while we still have time. Preparing physically means working together with others while doing everything to be self-sufficient and staying out of the way of the coming freight train. Preparing spiritually means doing everything to see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight while helping other members of Christ’s body do the same. There are many Terral.Substack.com posts with links to interviews, and videos in the Scripture Section at https://www.terral03.com for those interested. Blessings, Terral

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