Terral’s Substack

Terral’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin
10h

I should add to this report: In terms of turbo cancers and treatment resistant cancers, AgNPs (silver nanoparticles) have shown considerable promise. Results against CRPC (castration resistant prostate cancer ~ men who received hormone suppression therapies and then chemo no longer works) show that AgNPs promotes remission, it attacks the hormone non-responsive cells and does not touch the sensitive ones. AgNP's have been further functionalized by glucosamine coating. Also, in breast cancer, nanosilver has shown promising results both in MCF-& and SKBR3. These results indicate nanosilver may play an important role not only in dismantling "the intentional embedded poisons" but also in assisting the body to repair itself from concomitant cancers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Esme N's avatar
Esme N
9h

Virology is a scam used to keep big pharma in big profit.

And man and womankind are not hamsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Terral Croft
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture