Mike Adams is doing some amazing work analyzing the gunfire data for the staged Trump assassination event. I am a bit surprised that he continues making the same mistakes regarding identification of specific ballistic signatures produced by handguns and rifles on the spent cartridges (casings, brass). Here is Mike’s video:

FBI director bizarrely claims 8 UNSPENT ROUNDS found on roof near Crooks

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9ced5989-aba0-4e3e-87a8-7de5d5c08360

Health Ranger Report, July 25, 2024

Begin watching at the 3-minute mark where Mike begins making the case (no pun) for the ballistic forensics field of science not existing. My comment to Mike is posted below with the related links and video.

—

Hi Mike: You are doing some very good work, brother. Some of your analysis is used in my Substack posts like this one: https://terral.substack.com/p/crooks-was-positioned-too-far-from

You are insisting that brass cannot be scientifically matched to a weapon. I encourage you to look into this more, as the NIST Ballistic Standard methods have been matching cartridge casings to weapons for more than a decade.

https://phys.org/news/2012-08-shelling-evidence-nist-ballistic-standard.html

Here is the video:

"Using a specialized microscope called an Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS), lab technicians acquire digital images of three markings, or "signatures," impressed on the cartridge case by the gun that fired it. These signatures—the firing pin impression, the breech face impression and the ejector mark—are unique when fired from a specific firearm and can serve as "fingerprints" for that gun once the digital images are entered into a national database known as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN)."

At the very least, the digital images of the three signatures are used to exclude weapons. For this case, any brass found at the scene (spent cartridge's) should have comparative analysis done against rounds fired from Crooks' rifle. My suspicion is that Crooks rifle will leave different signatures on the spent cartridges. Next, there should be a database with ballistic signatures for every SS counter sniper weapon for ruling out those weapons or finding a match.

The problem is that the FBI is running the coverup operation for the DHS-DoD-State Dept. Task Force running this staged assassination scam on the People. Trump's life was never in danger. Go through my Substack article to realize there is no blood on Trump's collar nor anywhere else from his ear wound that should have bled profusely.

Check this out:

This was a religious anointing with blood placed on Trump's right ear with Crooks being the sacrifice. There is much more going on here than ballistics. More info at https://terral.substack.com. terral@terral03.com

==

