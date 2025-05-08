Many thanks to Dr. Deborah, Dr. Nicholas Corrin, and Dr. Keith Moeller for your ongoing correspondence. A series of emails has led to Dr. Keith Moeller sharing his new article that was just published that can greatly benefit you and your family. Learn

You can download Dr. Moeller’s PDF using the link below. I wrote:

Subject: Silver nanoparticles produced by fungus could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19: 05.07.2025

Terral May 7, 2025, 9:42 AM (20 hours ago)

to Deborah, Deborah, Nicholas, Keith

Hi Dr. Deborah (Dr's Corrin and Moeller): I hope you are doing well. Here is more evidence that we are on the right track using Nano Silver as the binary bioweapon RNA-DNA-replication inhibitor. PS. to Dr. Nicholas: Very nice work, brother: https://terral.substack.com/cp/163047764 Blessings, Terral

Silver nanoparticles produced by fungus could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19

https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticles-produced-by?triedRedirect=true

—

Keith Moeller May 7, 2025, 4:06 PM (14 hours ag

to me, Deborah, Deborah, Nicholas

You know there is already a human study right that i used in the new article i just published. Here is a copy. Thank you, Keith

Life Spanning Article Kwm Prevention 1.36MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

—

Dr. Deborah Faulkner

May 7, 2025, 6:11 PM (12 hours ago)

to keith, me, drdeb.oh, shakri778

Hello Dr. Keith, Terral, Dr. Nicholas! Thank you Terral for the study and sharing it on SStack! Thank you Dr.Keith for forwarding this valuable information. Excellent! Thank you Dr. Corrin! Your writing is truly exceptional . Dr. Keith: quoted in your article: "There is no question about nano silver’s ability to help treat viral infections. The question is whether or not the powers that be will let it be used to help treat people or whether or not people will be willing to study and treat themselves and their loved ones." I have had a worker here at my residence doing somewhat of a home remodel. He became extremely ill. In and out of the hospital 3 times. He was finally diagnosed with Rift Valley Fever and MRSA. Has growths on both sides of the back of his lungs. His lung growths were scraped and cultured . Currently on a picc line of ceFAZolin /heparin / Flucanozole. Taking percocet /morphine and Tylenol. A few other deadly medications. Wife asked me some questions. Mentioned taking the NS. Doctors told her it would probably kill him.?? Very disturbing. Thank you all for your beautiful minds. Much Respect!! Terral, please share this :-) from Dr. Keith Blessings, Deborah

—

—

—

