Thank you to Dr. Deborah for sending me information on this emerging threat that has spread from South America into Mexico.

Hi Terral, Article from USDA 2/6/25. They are beginning to voice this. As you state this is HORRIFIC and currently Central America appears to be ground zero. There are other links within this article in reference to "how they attempt to stop this", however as we know it will not be stopped as it is part of the destruction of our food supply. If you come across anything else new, please send it to me. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/cattle/ticks/screwworm Blessings, Deborah

New World Screwworm

Last Modified: February 06, 2025

New World screwworm (NWS, Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a devastating pest. When NWS fly larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh of a living animal, they cause serious, often deadly damage to the animal. NWS can infest livestock, pets, wildlife, occasionally birds, and in rare cases, people.

NWS is endemic in Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and countries in South America, with cases spreading north to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and now Mexico. Although USDA eradicated NWS from the United States in 1966 using sterile insect technique, there is a constant risk of re-introduction into the United States. To prevent the northward movement of this pest from South America to NWS-free areas in Central and North America, APHIS collaborates with Panama to maintain a barrier zone in eastern Panama. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Screwworm (COPEG). Through COPEG, we release sterile male screwworm flies in the Darien Province of eastern Panama to create a biological barrier.

View Historical Economic Impact Estimates of NWS in the United States

—

Clinical Overview of New World Screwworm Myiasis

August 5, 2024

Key points

New World screwworm (NWS) myiasis is typically a disease of livestock but can also affect humans. Countries in Central America where NWS was previously controlled are reporting an increase in animal and human cases.

NWS is endemic in South America and the Caribbean.

NWS occurs in people with open wounds; it can also occur in other body cavities with mucus membranes (e.g., nasal passages).

There is no medication to treat NWS; prevention and quick removal are key.

Healthcare providers should remove the NWS larvae from the affected site.

Kill and preserve the larvae by placing it directly into concentrated (70%) ethyl or isopropyl alcohol.

Send all suspected NWS specimens to CDC for identification and diagnosis.

Cause

New World screwworm (NWS) infestation is a type of myiasis that occurs when NWS fly larvae (Cochliomyia hominivorax) infest the living flesh of warm-blooded animals—most commonly livestock and less commonly birds, pets, and humans. The screwworm flies are attracted to and lay their eggs on and in open wounds and mucous membranes.

The name screwworm refers to the feeding behavior of the larvae (maggots) as they burrow (screw) into healthy tissue. NWS larvae cause extensive damage by tearing into the host's tissue with sharp mouth hooks. The wound can become larger and deeper as more larvae hatch and feed on living tissue. As a result, NWS can cause serious damage to the animal or person it infects. Bacterial superinfection can also occur because of the NWS infestation.

—

The Screwworms may already be spreading inside the United States in cattle imported from Mexico. This threat can become a plague that spreads to different species to devastate the food supply, and even spread to people.

—

USDA will not ban cattle imports from Mexico over latest screwworm case, agency says

By Tom Polansek, February 18, 2025

Livestock remain in pens before being exported to the U.S. through the Jeronimo-Santa Teresa border crossing, as the U.S. allowed Mexican cattle imports to resume after lifting a temporary suspension due to the detection of the New World screwworm, at the Chihuahua Regional Livestock Union facility, outside Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will not restrict cattle imports from Mexico after another discovery of a damaging pest called New World screwworm in a cow south of the border, the agency said on Tuesday.

U.S. cattle supplies tightened in recent months after Washington in late November blocked Mexican livestock shipments over the discovery of screwworm in a cow in Mexico.

Another case of screwworm was found in a cow in Mexico's Tabasco state last week, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.

The pest can infest livestock, wildlife and in rare cases, people. Maggots from screwworm flies burrow into the skin of living animals, causing serious and often fatal damage.

The USDA said on February 1 it would lift the ban it imposed in November under new protocols to assess the health of animals before they enter the U.S. from Mexico.

The agency will not take additional action based on the latest detection, USDA said on Tuesday in response to a question about whether it would halt imports again.

==

