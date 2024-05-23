Thank you to Jason for sending in this article that describes six planets coming into alignment on June 03, 2024. I had no idea that such a big event was supposed to take place on my Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment big-quake-event prediction date. Here is the article posted in 2024 Black Star Report Newsletter 21:

Planetary Alignment 2024: What Is It? When Is the Next Planetary Alignment?

Submitted by Jason

Starwalk.Space, Apr 25, 2024

©Vito Technology, Inc.

Planetary alignments are beautiful celestial events that you can observe without special equipment. The next planetary alignment is on June 3, 2024. To make sure you find every planet easily, use the free Sky Tonight app. And don't worry if you're new to astronomy! The app is user-friendly, perfect for beginners and experts alike. Now, dive into this article for easy tips on watching planets, the dates and times of the next planetary alignments, and a breakdown of how these alignments work.

I was putting together today’s Black Star Update Report and became motivated to try and narrow down the precise location for the big quake predicted on the Black Star Event Timeline for June 03, 2024 posted at https://www.terral03.com.

Counting the number of seconds between recent alignment events revealed a pattern of diminishing time values pointing to June 03, 2024 between 2 and 4AM UTC. Turning the earth around relative to the Sun-Black Star centerline seemed to eliminate the Indonesia-Fiji region from the equation. The vulnerable region appears to be South America and particularly in Chile.

The antipode location (far side of the planet) for a big quake to strike (also on the Sun-Black Star centerline) is in China and Indonesia to the south. The prediction location shifts to the east and west with earlier and later time variations. Quake magnitude and depth predictions are based upon the history of these alignment quake events.

This is the kind of image I expect to see reported by the USGS. We shall see.

Blessings, Terral

==

