Thank you to Erich for sending me this Report. The conclusions stated in the Report highlight the fact that the Superplume has filled the entire Earth Mantle Transition Zone under Black Star electromagnetic influence.

Conclusions The Siberian plume represents a global geodynamic threat comparable in scale to a thousand catastrophic eruptions of the largest supervolcanoes. An uncontrolled eruption could result in planetary-scale consequences, including the onset of an ice age, the destruction of ecosystems, the collapse of infrastructure, and the extinction of humanity. These risks necessitate the implementation of preventive measures, such as planned degassing of the Siberian plume’s magmatic system. Inaction poses the threat of spontaneous, uncontrolled eruptions, the consequences of which would be catastrophic not only for Russia but for the entire planet. Controlled pressure reduction in magma chambers can help avert the worst-case scenarios and provide humanity with critically needed time to develop long-term solutions…

These conclusions do not account for the fact that the invisible-collapsed remnant-remains of our Sun’s once larger binary twin is already moving in the inner solar system on route to terraforming our planet. At Black Star - Earth near proximity, the Black Star magnetically repels the North Pole to produce a series of geological pole shifts that lead to the destruction of 90+percent of the global population. Read my related post and watch the video to understand more about Superplume dynamics and mechanics:

The 116 page report is packed with information to help you understand the Black Star and Superplume have been driving the Global Tectonic-Volcanic Dynamic for at least the past three decades. See my related Black Star Q and A post here:

ON THE THREAT OF A MAGMA PLUME ERUPTION IN SIBERIA AND STRATEGIES FOR ADDRESSING THE ISSUE

Brief Description of the Geodynamic Model of Climate Change on Earth in the Current Period Over the past 30 years, the Earth has experienced an unprecedented and synchronous increase in climate changes, anomalies, and extreme events across all layers of the planet and its geophysical parameters. The progression of these changes is accelerating exponentially. Comprehensive analysis of scientific data indicates that the primary drivers of the anomalies observed in all of Earth’s spheres are astronomical cycles that impact the entire Solar System every 12,000 years. This hypothesis of external astronomical influence is supported by the observation of similar climatic, geodynamic, and magnetic anomalies occurring simultaneously on other planets in the Solar System and their moons. For instance, increased wind speeds and the expansion of hurricane sizes have been recorded on Uranus, Jupiter, and Venus. Meanwhile, Mars has exhibited melting polar ice caps, alongside increasing volcanic activity on both Venus and Mars. Additionally, seismic activity on Mars has intensified, pointing to the emergence of anomalous geodynamic processes. Critical changes within Earth’s systems due to the 12,000-year astronomical cycle began in the current cycle in 1995. Notable geophysical anomalies recorded at that time included a sharp acceleration in Earth’s rotation (Fig. 1), a shift in its axis1 (Fig. 2), and the onset of a pronounced drift of the North Magnetic Pole² (Fig. 3). These phenomena suggest substantial changes occurring within Earth’s core.

Continue: https://allatra.org/storage/app/media/reports/en/Climate_Report_Siberia.pdf

