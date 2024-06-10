The Earth has testified and there is no Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake event for the 2024 Earth Orbit Cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Scorpio Constellation. The Black Star Event Timeline has been updated:

All indications today say that we passed between the Sun and Black Star on June 03, 2024 between 2 and 4AM UTC as predicted by the modeling. The Black Star appears to be moving left in the orbit diagram/solar system at a rate of three degrees +/- per year pointing to the next Sun-Earth-Black Star alignment to take place on June 06, 2025.

The Earth is projected to pass between the Sun and Black Star in Week 13 of the Black Star Orbit Cycle that begins a number of days (3-12) later each calendar year based upon Black Star movement around the Sun. These alignment quakes (N for nearside in chart) were much larger magnitude events earlier on in the investigation that includes the 8.8 Chile Quake from February 28, 2010, the 9.1 Fukushima Quake from March 11, 2011. Earth crust was more rigid more than a decade ago that triggered these bigger quakes at the alignments. Since then, Earth as passed through two well-defined earth-change uptick periods and lull periods for each orbit cycle relative to the Sun and Black Star that has caused our planet to expand for 90+ days and then contract for 90+ days that has produced a more flexible tectonic plate environment.

There was no 7+magnitude quake event for the 2017, 2018, 2020 and now 2024. The 2017 and 2018 quakes had smaller magnitudes that coincided with Jupiter near proximity to the Black Star-Sun centerline.

Jupiter proximity to the Black Star - Sun centerline appeared to be responsible for the shrinking magnitudes of the nearside-alignment quakes due to Jupiter siphoning Black Star electromagnetic energy. Jupiter moves away from the Black Star - Sun centerline for the nearside-quake magnitudes to increase through 2022. Then, we see another 6.9 alignment quake for 2023 striking in New Zealand, as Jupiter moves nearer to the Black Star- Sun centerline on the backside of the solar system.

The Black Star is positioned between the Sun and Scorpio Constellation on the far side of the solar system where the Earth and Venus are about to be in alignment. We can see that Jupiter is converging on the Black Star - Sun centerline on the backside of the solar system that may be a contributing factor to No Big Quake striking at the alignment. We see 5, 6, and 7 of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 13 when Jupiter is positioned away from the centerline and only one and now zero when Jupiter is in the picture.

Earth has been behaving strangely with four L-values (50+events below the 10-year average) in the first eleven Weeks of the 2024 orbit cycle. This never happened more than once in any cycle until 2023 (3 times) and only once moving through any earth-change uptick period (Week 12 of 2022). Here we see four L-values in the same uptick period and then have no 7-mag quake and not even a 6-mag quake for Week 13 where 3.4 is the average.

This is an EQuake3D image taken while writing this report that shows massive bulging taking place along Corridor 2, which is has been happening north of the Origination Zone from the Philippines up through Taiwan, Japan and across China towards the Middle East. The evidence indicates that the Superplume has grown beyond the boundaries of the Earth Mantle Transition Zone and the global tectonic plates are being pushed apart. That is why we are missing so many of the 7-magnitude earthquake events (just one in 19 weeks) and the reason we are seeing so many L-values, as the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes are also coming in much lower than the 10-year average. The 6.2 Pacific-Antarctic Ridge quake (USGS) you see in the diagram is the first 6-mag quake to strike this month as a Week 14 event striking on Sunday morning.

The Earth has passed between the Sun and Black Star, which means we will see signs that the earthquake and volcanic activity will decrease. The Earth is moving away from the Black Star and the Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection is lengthening, which reduces Black Star electromagnetic-energy potential. This lull period will run to September 03, 2024, when the second earth-change lull period for the 2024 Orbit Cycle relative to the Black Star will begin. Earth will pass behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on December 05, 2024.

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com