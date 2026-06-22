A series of events recently took place to uncover the fact that something is very wrong with my health. This post is written to help insure you avoid making my stupid mistakes. One of my tendencies is to overdo things and this time I have dug myself into a hole that threatens my health requiring me to stop all work projects immediately and do things differently. We begin about two weeks ago when Kat and I made a trip to pick up a golf cart using my pickup truck:

The peanut butter is going to hit the fan and at some point we will run out of gasoline. Part of our survival strategy is to have an electric powered boat, lawnmower, bike, and now this golf cart for getting around quietly within our local area. I was feeling a bit dizzy and a little off, but that was becoming the new normal from running around trying to get everything done throughout the fall and winter months. What the image does not show is that I backed the truck into an oak tree and bashed in the left side of the tailgate. :9(

I know. Bad right? I really did it this time. I traveled to see Leo and Niki and Leo recommended that Niki do an eye scan allowing her to diagnose my condition and recommend healing herbs. Niki took pictures of my eyes to enlarge them and began explaining to me why I have been feeling bad for so long. She told me basically that my liver, kidneys and adrenals were blown out from too many vitamin-mineral supplements with too many fillers, and too much Gatorade and powered electrolytes.

Niki has put me on a fruit and vegetable diet with Sunflower Microgreens and other super foods, until the medicinal herbs she recommends arrive in the mail. She says that my body will require one to three months to detox and that I must take it easy and allow my body to regain equilibrium, or that something is going to break. Therefore, I am on light duty and sticking to my new health protocol until further notice.

David was scheduled to come over and help me upgrade the solar panel system…

… but I do not have the energy to get out there and do anything.

Niki took me off Dr. Deborah’s sulfur treatments for now because sulfur contributes to dehydrating the body and at this point only makes my condition worse. Dr. Deborah and I traded some emails with links that may help you avoid making my mistakes. Please forgive a few repetitions in our emails:

Niki Helping Me

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On Sat, Jun 20, 2026 at 10:19 AM Deborah wrote:

Hi Terral,

OK. Glad you were able to consult with Niki and get a healing protocol in place. Sounds like an excellent approach.

Just curious if she mentioned anything about the necessity of salt to assist in the dehydration? As you know water and salt are critical for proper cell hydration. I use REDMONDS REAL SALT. Place it on my salads and in soups etc. If I am out in the heat for extended periods I will place an 8th. of a teaspoon in 32 oz. of purified water and down it.

Extremely bioavailable. Better than the pink Himalayan as most of that salt is now tainted with dye and nano-bots.

In addition, I have read many cases of the toxicity of most all of these so-called “hydration” formulas and drinks. Most are all garbage mixed with bad sugars and lab created so called “minerals’. They end up taxing the liver and kidneys as the body attempts to eliminate them. Dehydrating the body even more. Bad stuff.

You will be fine brother :-)

Let me know if I can do anything to assist.

Blessings, Deborah

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Terral 10:43 AM (1 minute ago) to Deborah

Hi Deborah:

Thank you for writing. I use the MP (below) that usually works just fine but also use Gatorade because drinking water makes me cramp instantly. That is only part of the problem though with dehydration from working outside being a symptom. My digestive tract is backed up, so I have developed a belly that is not normal. Then my kidneys and liver get behind and cannot catch up, and I keep pushing myself and simply must stop and let my body rest and catch up. I am not kidding, even right now I can go in there and go to sleep. Niki is going to get me those herbs and stuff, and I am going to follow her instructions even when I start feeling better. My tendency is to overdo things and at some point, something is going to break if I do not slow down and let my body find equilibrium. Then, once back to normal, I will have my energy back and will not be tired of being tired all the time. Like Clint Eastwood says, “A man has to know his limitations...”. :0)

I am sitting here working at my desk and need to stop and rest. It’s tough but I must if things are ever going to get better.

Blessings, Terral

https://www.amazon.com/Boiron-Magnesia-Phosphorica-Homeopathic-Abdominal/dp/B001GCU2DQ

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Deborah Jun 20, 2026, 11:31 AM (2 days ago) to me

Hi Terral,

Yes, You know ! Resting = healing and applying the two along with the advice from Niki is great!

I am the same way until God hits me over the head and says “Sit still my child”!!

Yes, familiar with Boiron product and we have some here in our preps.as you recommended it awhile back for Robert

Just my opinion ....I still say you need SALT . But NOT the commercial iodized crap.

First thing in all hospital dehydration cases in The ER is hooking one up to a sodium chloride IV drip.

We have all been lied to with the “low-sodium’ narrative. Just need the correct salt.

For Robert who appears to be a lot like you muscle wise.. Working 10-12 hrs a day in the heat. I use the empty NS bottles and make him salt shots that he takes throughout the day. Never a sign of cramping like he used to get. The Borion mag. did not prove the same results.

I must have ditched over hundreds of dollars of all there so called high quality “hydration” powders over the last year. Gatorade is pure poison.....ouchie :-)

Just some thoughts on the absolute necessity of a good salt to assist in tissue / muscle / heart proper function.

As you say, do the research as you cut through the dis-info on salt.

Go get some rest !

Blessings,

Deborah

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Terral Jun 21, 2026, 6:53 AM (1 day ago) to Deborah

Hi Deborah:

Thank you for writing. I used shakers of salt and potato chips for decades when working outside in the hot sun every day but thought that was causing my heart issues. I transitioned from drinking water at work to Gatorade and my cramping problems were no longer a problem until here recently. Niki thinks that my liver and kidneys are struggling with all the fillers in my vitamin and mineral supplements, so those are on hold too. Right now, I would stick a knife in a wall outlet if it would make me feel better. Okay, so what kind of salt do you recommend? I used to wake up in the middle of the night with cramps in my legs and the only remedy was to take a couple tablespoons of salt. But, hey, I do not see myself going outside to get any work done anytime soon. Niki says it will be 1 to 3 months after I get on her regimen and that does not start for at least another week or so. For now, it is fruit in the morning and a big salad in the afternoon followed by fiber to help clean me out. I am rundown and can generally take a nap at any time throughout the day.

Blessings, Terral

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Deborah Jun 21, 2026, 10:00 AM (21 hours ago) to me

Hi Terral,

Niki is spot on in reference to your liver and kidneys struggling with all the fillers in your vitamin and mineral supplements and your body attempting to clear them out. I went through the same thing over a year ago. After some research into the vitamin production process and the filth added to these supplements. I quit all supplements even the so called “natural organic” versions. Felt like a new person after a month or so.

Trying to remember the guy on the Stack who wrote a very long deep dive about the vitamin industry. will pass it along once I remember :-)

Yes, the salt from potato chips and all processed foods etc. is garbage. Probably Morton Iodized (stay away) will cause heart and BP issues. So yes, consuming that nasty salt was more than likely causing heart issues.

(I wrote below how to make your own natural Gatorade)

In reference to what type of salt:

We use Redmond Real Salt (have stored 30lbs. in bulk as preps)

https://living.redmond.com/pages/realsalt

Grey Celtic salt is also good (no link)

As mentioned most Pink Himalayan is bootlegged from China and tainted. So, I would be careful about what you buy.

Here are a few links I saved from the Stack last year. (Still not on there, however there may be recent postings)

Making Friends with Salt

What They Never Tell Us About Salt

Stop buying electrolyte drinks. This is all you need.

Most store-bought options are mostly sugar, dyes, and marketing. Your body actually only needs a few simple things for proper hydration support:

• water

• sodium

• glucose

• a little potassium

My simple homemade electrolyte drink:

1 quart filtered water

½ tsp sea salt

1–2 tsp honey MUST BE 100% REAL HONEY (not the cheap processed garbage)

Juice of ½ lemon

The sodium helps your body retain fluids.

The glucose helps your intestines absorb sodium and water more efficiently.

The lemon adds flavor and a small boost of potassium.

As with anything new ......start very SLOW.

I hope this helps.

You WILL be fine!!

Happy summer and my body also went through a very deep summer detox over the past two weeks. :-)

Blessings, Deborah

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Terral 6:37 AM (1 hour ago) to Deborah

Hi Deborah:

Thank you for writing. Very good, sister. I purchased 25 pounds of the fine Real Salt and can use D-Glucose from the lab to make my own Gatorade. People have been telling me over the years that Gatorade was bad and I would not listen until now and am off the vitamin-mineral supplements too. I am still limping down the shoulder on the rim but am glad to be on the right road. :0)

Blessings, Terral

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