Thank you to Kat for sending me this video. Everyone is encouraged to watch this video about the “chilling discovery beneath the Atlantic Ocean.”

Here is a related article sent in by Kat:

https://www.sustainability-times.com/research/nasa-sounds-the-alarm-massive-planetary-anomaly-detected-spreading-worldwide-traced-to-unknown-forces-beneath-earths-crust/

“NASA Sounds the Alarm”: Massive Planetary Anomaly Detected Spreading Worldwide, Traced to Unknown Forces Beneath Earth’s Crust

The evidence gathered during the Project Black Star Investigation predicts that these kinds of discoveries would be made due to the Superplume growing out of control in the earth mantle transition zone (my video report). Sudden Superplume expansion took place in April-May 2018 when the Superplume pushed below Hawaii where the mantle plume connection was made that caused Kilauea to stop the continual eruption that began in 1983. See my related video report entitled “The Week the Earth Stood Still” (link) for more information. The investigation became aware of the massive Superplume in 2016 from this article:

https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html

Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled

This is a 2015 image of the Superplume that now fills the entire earth mantle transition zone. This is no typical plume formation highlighted by questions from Professor Edward Garnero, saying (my highlights),

"To me, the big unanswered question is, what is it, and how did it form?" said the paper's lead author Edward Garnero, a professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University.

The composition of the Superplume is different from the surrounding environment:

Scientists now think these masses differ from the surrounding rock in more than just temperature. They're also "compositionally distinct," meaning they could contain materials not typically found in the rest of the Earth's mantle.

One of the distinct materials in expanding Superplume is “magnetite” (Harvard paper) released in conjunction with the massive explosions caused by the deep harmonic tremors that created the Superplume in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone.

The Superplume filled with magnetite was a Pacific Ocean-Ring of Fire phenomenon in 2015, which caused the earth magnetic center (magnetic North Pole) to be located in the northern regions of Canada. The Superplume continued growing by making more connections to mantle plumes (see world map locations) for the buoyancy-barrier corridors (magma plume arms) to reach around the world into the Atlantic Ocean. This caused the magnetic center of our planet to shift from Canada towards Siberia, until the magnetic North Pole stopped migrating (my special report) providing evidence that the Superplume had filled the entire transition zone.

The Superplume and regional horn formations could no longer migrate laterally north, south, east, and west, which means the stationary horn formations can now only push up through the rocky-type magma supporting earth crust. The deep magma in direct proximity to these rising horn formations becomes superhot to decompress and rise up like a bubble from the bottom of the ocean. Scientists recently discovered superhot magma pooling below the world’s tectonic plates in 2023:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/02/230206130628.htm

Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates

The scientists are gathering the evidence of increased hot magma pooling below the global tectonic plates, but they are drawing the wrong conclusions. Kilauea is erupting right now and throwing superhot lightweight magma 1000 feet into the air (News), because this pooling magma that is racing laterally below the Pacific Plate is finding the escape hatch.

Now, take this related information and connect the dots in this Atlantic Ocean Supervolcano Discovery story to realize the same Superplume-Rising Mantle Plume Horn-Rising Hot Magma phenomenon is taking place. The evidence has shown a dramatic slowdown in volcanic activity in Iceland, which has made me wonder where the superhot magma is going. This superhot magma migrates laterally to cut channels along the bottom of the tectonic plates that if turned upside down would have the appearance of rivers of hot flowing magma.

The migrating hot magma has shifted south along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge to etch out a huge area where the magma is pooling to fill this ancient magma chamber that exploded every few hundred thousand years or so. That is why these scientists are finding evidence of previous eruptions, because the Black Star creates this Superplume formation while coming in near proximity to our planet only when inner-earth environmental conditions are optimum.

