On Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 10:04 PM Dr. Deborah wrote:

Hi Terral,

Received another order of Nano-Silver today. Thanks! Was concerned about the heat (113 degrees here) so followed the tracking and was able to get it out of my mailbox which is about a quarter mile from my home in time.

10 Easy Ways to Cool Down In a Heatwave (Added by Terral)

Hope to make another order soon as I am finding more effective use utilizing the 500ppm in a topical format. Been preparing and helping hang the solar panels / cutting wood / water storage etc., etc.

Lots of cuts and scrapes. The 500ppm works great on all these things. Also, mosquito bites.

Been placing it in my skin face cream. In addition, saturating q tips with the 500ppm up the nose twice a day. Also drops in the eyes BID. Family members seem to be developing teeth issues?

Getting nasty here as wildfires are spreading. Smoke in the higher elevations. Need some rain.

Some needed information is also adding in salt daily to prevent dehydration.

I use Redmond. Ordered 20 pounds to stock up on.

https://redmond.life/products/real-salt-shaker-10-oz?variant=18330129104963

(Not to be suggested for folks with Kidney Failure or CHF (Congestive Heart Failure)

Great video here hosting Dr. David Brownstein : author of " Salt your way to Health"

Last ... The MSM (sulfur) recommended by your previous smart lady admin Cherilyn :

From Cherilyn 5/3/2024

As well as sulfur because it eats the tailings a CELL SCRUBBER is what I call it!

Low and behold it's true for our bodies too! I know you're busy but when you can't sleep rummage thru this : MSM Research Documents Astounding Benefits

( Deborah) I order here:

https://cellularmatrixstudy.com/?product=99-9-pure-organic-sulfur-crystals-1-pound

Blessings, Deborah

