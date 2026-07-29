Thank you to Brian for sending me this video link to this Mike Adams - Infowars interview, saying

Brian July 29, 2026, 7:58 AM (27 minutes ago) to me Terral, Linked below is a video posted on Brighteon this morning and I got to watch the first few minutes of it which is full of info from Mike Adams. It aligns with what you have been saying for the past years I have followed you. I believe the video was generated from the Alex Jones channel. It’s a must watch and fortifies our reason for being on the Nano Silver and sodium borate regimen. I know that in one of your recent videos that you said that there would be no nuclear bomb event and so, how does this align with what you were saying? Just curious. https://www.brighteon.com/ce978606-0446-476f-8c8f-e2391c3a0cb3 [Watch Video] Brian

The Global Bankster Cartel is using Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, Zelensky, the US-Israel, Iran-Russia-China-BRICS, Etc., to destroy Western Civilization for bringing the entire world under complete command and control. Terror Cells and their Binary Bioweapons will be activated as laid out on page 93 of the NASA Warfare Strategy.PDF.

The Global Banksters and their cohorts lying to us every day are planning to run into their underground cities to hide from the Black Star coming to terraform the planet. They plan to emerge once the Black Star leaves to begin their New World Order that does not include you and me. They also have no plans to build their utopian society in a world poisoned by nuclear fallout. Mike Adams is issuing many of the same warnings you have heard from me for more than a decade now, but he is not sharing the details of the larger Globalist Elite plan.

The Globalists will use world powers to detonate missiles, drones, and bombs inside big cities and simultaneously use AI to activate the second half of the SARS-VAX binary weapons already carried inside the bodies of everyone not protected by being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To post).

The combination of bomb explosions and binary bioweapon activation will release the Ebola-Hemorrhagic Fever-Marburg chimeras contained inside the SARS payload section to begin liquifying victim organs that mirror radiation poison symptoms. The initial symptoms include cytokine storm immune system overreactions that fill the victim’s lungs with fluid. The people will begin running to the hospital emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, and clinics creating a stampede of people that cause even more calamity in the streets. Small amounts of radioactive material will be used to activated the radiation detection devices allowing the Media to sell the nuclear attack narratives. People will be too afraid to approach the dead bodies piling up in the streets.

Listen carefully to Mike’s opening video comments where he acknowledges that everyone exposed to Vaxxers is being infected by “shedding,” which in reality is person-to-person transfection (my post).

Everyone not protected is having their RNA and DNA rewritten by the sophisticated binary bioweapon. Replication errors are not being repaired because the body immune systems are compromised that eventually kills all life on the planet in the same way described by Christ in Matthew 24:22 about the end of the age.

There are dozens of warning posts shared here my Substack page. You Are Being Played! (my warning post) A good idea might be to watch my interview with Tina Griffin to understand more about what is happening all around us and inside most of us. Our time to prepare is running out and this may be my final attempt to try and wake you up. Knock knock, Neo, follow the white rabbit…

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2026 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

Watch Terral’s Update Reports using these links:

Terral’s Black Star YouTube (Please Subscribe): https://www.youtube.com/@BlackStarUpdateReports

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral’s Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2026 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2026 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2026 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2026 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

Blessings, Terral