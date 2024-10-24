Michael Yon (on X, Wiki) is among the best sources of information (podcasts) on a wide range of topics relating to your survival (on YouTube). While they do not see the Black Star nor the SARS-VAX binary bioweapons being AI-electromagnetically activated, I highly recommend you watch this interview with Mike Adams where Mike and Michael connect many of the dots about what is coming.

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2473feb4-c5f8-4420-9cde-f0b0df65727c

Health Ranger Report, October 23, 2024

To learn more, visit:

- Michael Yon's Background and Current Activities (0:00) - Increase in Illegal Immigration and Border Issues (1:35) - Global Implications of Weaponized Migration (4:05) - Chinese Influence and Weaponization of Drugs (7:50) - Child Trafficking and Organ Harvesting (13:02) - Trump's Role and the Future of the United States (20:46) - The Situation in Israel and the Middle East (24:33) - The BRICS Summit and the Future of Global Currencies (31:10) - The Importance of Gold and Silver (34:49) - Final Thoughts and Preparation for the Future (53:20) For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

