Limited Time! EMP Shield Defend America Sale!

Get up to 10% Off Your Entire Cart! Click the button above to have the discount added to your cart.



Want to save more than 10%?? You can!

Combine multiple coupons in your cart to save even more! To combine coupons, just type your preferred coupon in the coupon section in the CART and make sure to use the apply coupon button.



Our DEFEND AMERICA SALE discounts will be automatically applied to the total in your CART once you put a product in the cart. Make sure to view your CART to see the additional savings.



If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our amazing sales & customer service team!



Respectfully,



Andrew Bucchin

Owner / Director of Sales & Marketing

EMP Shield INC

620-412-9978

Discount will be shown in your cart once items have been added.

EMP Shield has teamed up with Grid Down Energy!



Click the image or button below to learn more about their EMP protected energy storage solutions.

Learn more about Grid Down

EMP Shield has teamed up with CME Alerts!



Click the image or button below to learn more about their their CME Notification system.

Learn More about CME Alerts

Copyright © *2024, EMP Shield Inc. All rights reserved.



Our mailing address is:

3908 S. 4th ST

Burlington, KS 66839

620-412-9978

==

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com