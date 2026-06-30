Yesterday I was resting and scrolling through video options for Col. Daniel Davis, Mario Nawfal, and others, and came across Karolina Protsenko playing the violin. The little girl stopped me in my tracks by the way the music flows from her heart.

The way Karolina plays while dancing with her violin with such joy coming from her heart with the big smile on her face is just amazing. Then,

Her performance in this video caught my eye because she did not know the Pink Floyd song, but not only played the song well but she nailed it. Karolina Protsenko is to the violin what Emma Kok is as a vocalist, IMHO.

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