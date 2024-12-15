Thank you to Kat for sending me the MindSeed TV videos. At first the drone phenomenon starting on November 18, 2024 ( USAToday Timeline, search links) appeared to be mass hysteria coming from people with vivid imaginations. Today there is sufficient evidence to support claims and conclusions that something serious is going on. Check this out:

Shooting at UFO Drones!’ Strange Sounds Over NJ – FBI Issues Dire Warning!

One minute into the video we begin hearing these strange sounds coming from vehicle radios using the 106.7 FM radio frequency in direct proximity to one of these drones:

The drone sightings are coming in from all over the United States:

The drones are going into the ocean in triangular formations:

Local firefighters have received instructions to coordinate with local police departments and the FBI.

The warning is issued that electronic devices and two-way radios may malfunction when in the immediate area. The FBI and the corrupt Biden Administration knows far more than they are prepared to share with the general population.

One of the drones (ships) crashed to the ground for the area to be secured from the public very quickly. The local reporter asked one of the firefighters about the crashed object and he “was not at liberty to share” any information. DHS Secretary Mayorkas is lying through his open-border-lobby teeth and saying there is nothing unusual going on.

The drones are being photographed spraying the environment from the sky! The wide disparity between the observable evidence, and obvious lies coming from the corrupt government, says that something nefarious is happening right now.

Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment amid the growing hysteria.

The “Terror” attacks within the US include binary bioweapon activation and critical infrastructure “takedown,” and attacks against the Brain. Everyone should be on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To). Identify threats, create your contingencies and execute those plans on time. Work with like-minded people doing everything possible to stay out of the way of what is coming.

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2024 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com