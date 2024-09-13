Victoria has written and asked for my advice in helping her deal with her nonalcoholic liver condition and naysayer family members.

Disclaimer: I have helped people for most of my life with a wide range of health conditions as a researcher. Never take medical advice from anyone on the internet for modifying your healthcare regimen. Do your research and consult with your healthcare professional for determining the best course of action. These are my recommendations to Victoria based upon what I would do in her situation.

Here is some background information (search links, symptoms and causes, foods to avoid). A commonly overlooked cause is exposure to chemicals that people use in their everyday lives. Among the culprits is Roundup:

Roundup causes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at very low doses

GMWatch.org, Published: 09 January 2017

Cutting-edge molecular profiling analyses reveal that the popular weedkiller Roundup causes liver damage at doses permitted by regulators. Report: Claire Robinson

The weedkiller Roundup causes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at very low doses permitted by regulators worldwide, a new peer-reviewed study shows. The study is the first ever to show a causative link between consumption of Roundup at a real-world environmentally relevant dose and a serious disease.



The new peer-reviewed study, led by Dr Michael Antoniou at King's College London, used cutting-edge profiling methods to describe the molecular composition of the livers of female rats fed an extremely low dose of Roundup weedkiller, which is based on the chemical glyphosate, over a 2-year period.



The dose of glyphosate from the Roundup administered was thousands of times below what is permitted by regulators worldwide.



The study revealed that these animals suffered from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).



Dr Antoniou said: “The findings of our study are very worrying as they demonstrate for the first time a causative link between an environmentally relevant level of Roundup consumption over the long-term and a serious disease – namely non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.



“Our results also suggest that regulators should reconsider the safety evaluation of glyphosate-based herbicides.”

Potentially serious implications for human health

The new results demonstrate that long-term consumption of an ultra-low dose of Roundup at a glyphosate daily intake level of only 4 nanograms per kilogram of bodyweight per day, which is 75,000 times below EU and 437,500 below US permitted levels, results in NAFLD.



Regulators worldwide accept toxicity studies in rats as indicators of human health risks. So the results of this latest study have serious implications for human health.



NAFLD currently affects 25% of the US population and similar numbers of Europeans. Risk factors include being overweight or obese, having diabetes, or having high cholesterol or high triglycerides (a constituent of body fat) in the blood. However, some people develop NAFLD even if they do not have any of these known risk factors. The new study raises the question of whether exposure to Roundup is a hitherto unrecognized risk factor.

Continue: https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/archive/17402-roundup-causes-non-alcoholic-fatty-liver-disease-at-very-low-doses

On Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 9:28 PM Victoria wrote: Hi Terral: Just a quick question because I know you're a busy man. I've been on the nano silver/sodium borate regimen for about 4 years now and was recently diagnosed with non-alcohol induced cirrhosis of the liver. My 3 adult daughters are trying to get me to stop the regimen thinking it's causing a toxicity. I've had a fatty liver condition for 40 years and knew it was probably always in my future. But do you have any advice for me as to how to negate their concerns? In these past 4 years since going on the regimen I've reaped the benefits of never catching COVID, the flu, or even a cold. So especially in the times we are facing I would like to be armed with the scientific knowledge to shut down the naysayers around me. What say you? Sincerely,

Victoria

September 13, 2024 at 7:40 AM (7 hours ago)

Hi Victoria:

Thank you for writing. Your fatty liver condition obviously has nothing to do with being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To post). The condition is caused by fatty tissues building up in the liver that can lead to liver scarring, liver failure, and cancer. I must imagine that you are monitoring the condition through your doctor using fiber scans. There is a new treatment that came out in 2024 you can find using these links along with the five best remedies. Do your research!

I must also imagine that you have been struggling to keep your weight down thus the fatty tissue. If that is the case then you likely know that more exercise and less food intake is the way to go. I only eat twice each day since retiring from my mason work and working at this desk, and have already done my morning workout. Also, each pound you lose removes 5 miles of capillaries from your body that reduces stress on the heart, which lowers the heart rate and reduces the need for prescription drugs that can be adding to stress on the liver.

I would also take 1000 mg of L-Lysine when awaking in the morning (I chew them to ensure absorption) and another 1000 mg in the evening before bed. The amino acid binds to the proteins to help your body to heal up to 4 times faster. Then, I would be on Echinacea that works to clean your blood of impurities. Foul-smelling stool means the Echinacea is working. The symptom decreases as your blood is clean. I always take Echinacea after breakfast and never after noon that can increase nervous tension, but that is me. This is important because these impurities are removed from the blood and sent to the digestive system, which reduces the stress on the liver and kidneys.

You need to stay on the regimen, because you are receiving dozens of health benefits that help to remove underlying conditions that help your body regain equilibrium. If you are on or near the slippery slope associated with your condition, then I would start a diary-log to keep track of your bodily intake (food, drugs, nano silver doses, exercise, activities, weight, etc.), and heart rate, and blood pressure throughout the day. This will help you to identify stressors that may be contributing to your condition, while charting your progress.

Writing things down helps your conscious mind interact better with your subconscious mind (higher mind) in a more-productive way. The higher mind is like a parent that works behind the scenes for the child (lower mind) that can many times become overprotective to the point of harming the child. Use your diary to establish goals that help your higher mind to become more involved with your recovery in a productive way.

Sticking to his regimen can help you to create a straight line between where you are now with your health, and where you want to be, rather than meandering back and forth that can lead to the slippery slope we want you to avoid. Your family will be moved by your willingness and dedication to put in the hard work, which will nudge them to be on your team. Getting everyone in your environment on the same page and supporting you is important for improving the psychological (emotional - mental) aspects of your condition, which helps you to firmly plant your feet on the path to better health. I am praying for you sister. Blessings, Terral

On Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 10:18 AM Victoria wrote:

Hi Terral,

Well brother, you've given me more information about my condition in one email then I've received my whole life from all my doctors! And, no, I was not being monitored at all because none of them ever caught it. They said it was a fatty liver and left it at that. They never gave me any indication that it would morph into this. In fact, I swore off doctors after the 3rd spine surgery and the removal of my appendix and gallbladder and the pain still remained. It has been 11 years since my last doctor's appointment and I only went this time because my Dad passed away in January and I'm now the sole care giver of my 78 yr old Momma. So thank you Terral. You're a precious resource for information and I am grateful God led me to you! I will keep you updated.

God Bless,

Victoria

On Fri, Sep 13, 2024, 1:31PM Terral wrote:

Hi Victoria:

Thank you for writing and for your kind words. Staying on the regimen and following those recommendations will find you on a better path to improved health. Make sure to stay hydrated, take your vitamin-mineral supplements, eat plenty of veggies, and avoid processed sugars and alcohol. I look forward to your updates.

Blessings, Terral

