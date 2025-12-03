Terral’s Substack

The Do Not Comply Guy
5h

100%! Everyone should have silver. The architected financial MELTDOWN and great taking is coming. Do people not want to know how/why they have made the bold and insane claim that "you'll own nothing..."?

THE GREAT TAKING IS COMING: FREE BOOK

Do NOT dismiss this and prepare, while you still can...

https://open.substack.com/pub/donotcomplyguy/p/the-great-taking-is-coming?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

How to Protect Yourself:

Eliminate Debt: Debt is their weapon, and every dollar you owe is leverage against you. Pay off your loans and free yourself from their control.

Own Tangible Assets: Shift your wealth into assets that you can hold and control directly, like physical SILVER, gold, silver or unencumbered property. If you don't hold it, you don't own it!

Ditch the Banks: Move your money out of traditional banking systems and into alternatives that don’t tie you to unsecured liabilities. Smaller, regional banks, and credit unions. Spread it around a bit. Get into other digital assets perhaps -- stable coins, privacy coins, etc? Hold off of exchanges.

Educate Yourself: Knowledge is power. Read Webb’s book and other resources to fully understand the mechanisms of The Great Taking and how to counteract them.

Become Self-Sufficient: Build real world skills. Learn how to grow your own food. Find local growers and producers. Build community. Stockpile to get your family through for as long as you are capable of doing so. Have all of the supplies, tools and materials you might need to get you through -- have lots of barterable goods.

