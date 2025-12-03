Everyone is advised to watch the Hunter-Holter interview while paying careful attention to each point Bill makes for identifying the threats, and creating your contingencies, for executing your plan ASAP.

PS. Here is a link to Andy’s interview from 4 hours ago (here) at this writing.

Below are excerpts from my email exchange with Craig on the Silver topic after sharing this video:

Viewing our exchange may help some of you assess our current situation to pull the trigger and get your silver in hand before time runs out.

Thanks for posting the vid I sent

CRAIG Dec 2, 2025, 3:01 PM to me “I’m sure you know the title of the vid I sent was Silver the most undervalued asset in human history I am really pumped just emailed Justin he agrees it might be best to get monster boxes considering my position and also platinum I have wanted for a while I think he mentioned it as well in the vid any thoughts on platinum? Thanks Terral are you doing a show today?”

Terral Croft 7:03 AM (0 minutes ago) to CRAIG

Hi Craig:

Thank you for writing. Remember that I am NOT offering financial advice. I am your threat assessment analyst providing information to help you to identify threats and create optimum contingencies for execution before the peanut butter hits the fan. My recommendation is that survival group members transfer worthless fiat dollars into small-denomination silver that is, as you have said, “the most undervalued asset in human history.” I recommend you hold onto your guns, ammo, food, etc., and your silver for barter after the coming collapse.

The resources you spend on palladium should be put INTO SILVER that in my view will be worth more than any other precious metal at some point in the timeline. Yes. Justin is correct. A percentage of your total resources should be invested in monster boxes [since you have lots of resources]. That gives you the lowest price for each silver round/coin. My statement about a $5000 increase in your silver value for each $1 increase is silver prices was for “10 monster boxes” of Buffalo Rounds. Ten times five hundred is 5000. :0) Most people with the resources are kicking themselves for refusing to pull the monster box trigger when silver prices were near $20 per ounce. Those pulling the trigger then see their original investment in dollars triple with silver prices hovering just under $60. THAT is how much the dollars in your bank account have LOST VALUE.

The question is about how much fiat dollar value are you going to lose before you wise up and have Justin send you monster boxes that will - from that moment on - continue to increase in value?? I see silver prices going to $100 and $500 and $1000 and $2000 to eventually have a 1-to-1 ratio with gold!!! Silver prices at $50+ dollars are still WAY UNDERVALUED where the sky’s the limit. I remember you being upset when making a silver purchase when prices were just over $40 here recently. Right? Well? Now you may wish that you had gone all in and invested a higher percentage of your resources. My job is to help you identify the threat to your resources, which in this case is the crashing fiat dollar. My job is to point you in the direction of silver and particularly small-denomination silver as the contingency. Your job is to decide the percentage of your fiat dollar resources you want to protect and to then pull the trigger. Since you are sending me videos with commentary saying that “silver is the most undervalued asset in human history,” then I must assume that you know what to do. If you need me to be your cheerleader (LoL!).

Blessings, Terral

—

Headed for a Derivative Meltdown – Bill Holter

By Greg Hunter On December 2, 2025 In Market Analysis, Political Analysis

Financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter (aka Mr. Gold) said at the beginning of November that there was “more risk in the financial system now than any time ever.” There are so many ways the system can break down it’s hard to keep track, but let’s start with exploding silver prices that happened at the end of last week. Holter says, “In a 48-hour period of time, silver was up over $5 per ounce. It’s pretty clear and pretty obvious that something behind the scenes is breaking. We know that the lease rates have exploded. We know that the borrow rates on SLV have exploded. We also know that in the last 5 to 7 years, silver has been in a deficit. . .. At this point, you are looking at a 400-million-ounce deficit on an annual basis, and global production is 850 million ounces. . .. The rumor is somebody has put in a $20 billion order, which would mean 400 million ounces. If that is the case, that order cannot be met, and that will create shark infested waters. . .. If somebody stands for delivery and it looks like it may be difficult for them to get delivery, then everybody is going to stand for delivery because they know that their contracts are worthless.” What would happen if there is an actual failure to deliver in the silver market? Mr. Gold says, “If that gets confirmed, then that one day you will see a huge spike, but markets won’t open after that. That will cascade. What will happen is all the COMEX contracts for both silver and gold will default. That will spill over to the rest of the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange). It has contracts on US Treasuries and stocks. They have contracts on everything. If the silver contracts blow up and the gold contracts blow up, how much confidence are you going to have on pork bellies or stocks. . .. The derivative market is $2 quadrillion. In the future, you are going to measure your wealth by how many ounces of silver and how many ounces of gold you own. . .. Once you get a failure to deliver, you will get a Mad Max scenario. Failure to deliver will melt down all derivatives. The world runs on credit, and credit runs on faith. If you break faith, then you have a real problem in the financial markets and the real economy.”

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v72j6yc-headed-for-a-derivative-meltdown-bill-holter.html

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/headed-for-a-derivative-meltdown-bill-holter/

I highly recommend that everyone with the resources contact Justin at Miles Franklin on his cell phone for personal service ASAP. Tell him that Terral Croft sent you (I am an affiliate) and recommends 1-oz Buffalo Silver rounds (Ask if he has Walking Liberties in stock). Download the latest Miles Franklin Price Sheet here:

