Greetings Senator Cotton:

You are my favorite representative by far and my concern is growing by the minute. I am watching a YouTube video where your name is being debased and you are being called a traitor to US citizens.

If this is true, then why are you sneaking around trying to open US Intelligence Agencies and our secrets to Mossad and Israel becoming the most-hated nation on earth???

The House and Senate are appropriating billions of dollars and military hardware for the genocide of Israel’s neighbors! Why?

AIPAC: https://www.trackaipac.com/congress

The evidence shows you have taken more than one million dollars in AIPAC money of Israeli blood money!

Despite Espionage Concerns, Senate Pushes Intelligence Bill for Israel – Report:

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/despite-espionage-concerns-senate-pushes-intelligence-bill-for-israel-report/

A provision in a US Senate intelligence authorization bill would require broader intelligence sharing between Washington and Israel.

Critics warn the measure could limit future administrations’ ability to adjust intelligence cooperation based on national security concerns.

The proposal has renewed debate over Israeli espionage activities in the United States and the risks of sharing sensitive intelligence.

Senate Proposal A proposed provision in a US Senate intelligence bill would require the American government to expand intelligence-sharing arrangements with Israel, according to a report published by the US-based outlet Responsible Statecraft. The measure is contained in Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Act introduced by Senator Tom Cotton, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

I am trying to find ways to defend my favorite senator, but the overwhelming evidence says all the accusations made against you by Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar are true and your intentions and actions are indefensible. What is this?

Section 622 Amendment Makes Israel Intelligence Sharing Harder to Reduce

https://www.military.com/section-622-amendment-make-israel-intelligence-sharing-harder-to-reduce

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s Intelligence Authorization Act for FY 2027 contains a series of provisions aimed at strengthening intelligence cooperation with U.S. partners. One of them, known as Section 622, goes further than the others and would amend the National Security Act of 1947 itself by adding Section 1115 to govern intelligence sharing with Israel. The legislation was advanced by the Senate Intelligence Committee helmed by Rep. Tom Cotton, (R-Ark.), the committee’s chair, and was eventually approved in May. The amendment directs the president, acting through the director of national intelligence and, when necessary, the secretary of defense, to “expand and enhance intelligence sharing” with Israel.

And then, your timing is terrible:

Pentagon raised threat of Israeli spying on U.S. to highest level, sources say

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/pentagon-raised-threat-israeli-spying-us-highest-level-sources-say-rcna348565

The counterintelligence threat level was raised by the Defense Intelligence Agency in recent weeks after growing concerns that Israeli espionage had become more aggressive than usual, sources say. The designation stems from concerns within the Pentagon that Israel is making a particular effort to surveil top U.S. officials to get information on the Trump administration’s internal deliberations and decision-making on the conflicts in the Middle East, the officials said. The DIA assessment includes a seven-page document and features a chart, according to one of the current U.S. officials. The document says the assessment of Israel is that its ability to conduct human espionage and technical collection is at a “critical level,” according to the official. It also identifies a series of specific incidents that heightened U.S. concerns, the official said.

There is that term “espionage” again that connects directly to you being a “traitor” to the people of Arkansas and of the United States of America. You appear to be opening the back door of US Intelligence Agencies to Israeli Intelligence to help them bribe, corrupt, and manipulate US citizens the way they are manipulating you! There is NO COMING BACK if you allow this madness to continue! The entire world is turning on Israel, and you appear intent on guaranteeing the world turns on the US too. Please stop this while there is still time.

Terral Croft

PO Box XXX

Xxxxxxxx, AR 72xxx

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